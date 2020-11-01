LIVONIA – A different kind of cancellation took shape this week for the Livonia High School football program.
This time, it’s the cancellation of their week off.
A non-district game against Central Private will fill the open date the Wildcats had on the schedule for Thursday, Nov. 5.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Livonia (2-2) heads into the game after a 20-9 win over Opelousas in District 6-4A action Oct. 29 at The Jungle
Central Private (2-2) will visit Livonia following on the heels of a 14-12 loss to Slaughter Charter Oct. 29.
Prospective standouts for the Redhawks include senior Justin Daigle, senior running back Ben Kolb senior fullback William Browning, junior wide receiver Draven McDonald and senior fullback Rory Seguin.