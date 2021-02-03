Wildcat boys team finishes ’20-21with winning season
Livonia High’s girls soccer team is scheduled to travel to the east side of Lake Pontchatrain today for the Division III state playoffs.
The Wildcats, 11-7, seeded No. 22, will face No. 11 Archbishop Hannan, of Covington, 10-7-1, at 5 p.m.
Livonia wrapped up the regular season on Monday, Feb. 1, with a 2-0 win over parish rival Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
Paige Schurba scored both goals in the win.
“Paige is our team’s leading scorer with 15 total goals on the season going into the playoffs,” coach Jeremy Armand said.
Jordyn Templeton also had an assist.
Abigail Medine and Olivia Medine each played one half as goalkeeper and allowed no goals.
Armand named defender Mariella Vidrine as his player of the game.
“She played a pivotal role all game offensively and defensively,” he said.
Catholic-PC got the first two shots of the game, but the Livonia defense did not allow them another chance in the first half.
Schurba scored in 21st minute for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Olivia Medine blocked a penalty shot by the Hornets that could have tied the contest.
Schurba scored her second goal five minutes into the second half.
Catholic-PC got 7 shots on goals in the second half but could not score.
Livonia made it two in a row against Woodlawn with a 2-1 win on Jan. 28.
“This was a very evenly matched game,” Armand said. “We went down early only 10 minutes into the game. But we kept fighting till we tied the game 30 minutes in with a goal from Maggie Chatman.”
Savanah David scored the winning goal in the final minute of the contest on a second-chance effort.
“Woodlawn only had 2 shots on target all game, because Victoria Friddle locked everything down on defense all night,” Armand said. “She was phenomenal.”
Goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 1 save.
Boys soccer.
Livonia wrapped up its season with an 8-0 win over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee on Monday, Feb. 1.
The Wildcats finished the season 10-4-1, marking the first winning season in program history, coach Aiman Bayoumi said.
Livonia built a 6-0 lead in the first half. Viktor Wennerberg, who finished with 3 goals and 3 assists, scored the first goal in the fourth minute.
Alex Bonds scored the next two goals for a 3-0 lead before the Wildcats added 3 goals in a 2-minute stretch. Bonds also had 2 assists.
Leonardo Giuseppe Aleo also scored 3 goals and an assist.
The Wildcats did not allow the Hornets to get a shot on goal in the first half and held them to two attempts in the second half.
Bayoumi credited the work of goalkeeper Owen Doucet and defenders Aaron Ducote, Holden Larimore and Cayden David.
On Jan. 30, Livonia rallied to tie Liberty High 5-5.
The Wildcats built a 3-0 lead in the first half, but Liberty scored 4 goals for a 4-3 halftime lead.
Livonia outscored Liberty 2-1 in the second half for the tie.
Bonds had his first career hat trick by scoring 3 goals. Wennerberg added 2 goals and 2 assists.
Doucet had 9 saves in goal.
Catholic-PC also wrapped up its season.
On Jan. 29, the Hornets lost 10-0 to Episcopal and on Jan. 30 lost 2-0 to Central Private.