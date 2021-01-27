Just four days after their first match, Woodlawn gets another shot at Livonia, when the Panthers come to Pointe Coupee Parish for a girls soccer match on Thursday.
The Wildcats beat Woodlawn 3-1 in a non-district match on Monday.
Alaina Davis got the game-sealing third goal in the final minute, coach Jeremy Armand said to go with an assist.
Paige Schurba scored the other two goals, while goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 9 saves.
Meanwhile, on Jan. 21, Schurba got her first career hat-trick – scoring three goals in one match – as Livonia topped Plaquemine, 7-0.
Davis also scored 2 goals and Julia Gaude had 2 goals. Gaude had 2 assists, while Davis and Jordyn Templeton each had an assist.
Goalkeepers Olivia Medine and Abigail Medine combined to record a shutout in goal.
Between the two wins, Livonia suffered a loss to St. Michael’s, 10-0, in Division III District 5 play on Jan. 23.
Livonia is scheduled to play at Brusly on Jan. 30, then wrap up the season at Catholic-PC on Feb. 1.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will host Central on Thursday, Jan. 28, then wrap up the season traveling to Catholic-PC on Monday, Feb. 1.
The Hornets fell to Brusly 8-0 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Catholic-PC got a second shot at Opelousas Catholic on Jan. 21 but lost 9-1.
Opelousas Catholic stopped Catholic-PC, 5-0, on Jan. 18.
The Hornets lost to Dunham, 8-2, on Jan. 23.
Boys soccer.
Catholic-PC will be on the road to Baton Rouge for a match with Episcopal on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Hornets will then be on the road to play Central Private on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Catholic-PC’s match on Jan. 23 with Dunham was postponed. The Hornets lost to West Feliciana 10-0 on Jan. 21.
Livonia and Catholic-PC will wrap up the season on Monday, Feb. 1, New Roads.