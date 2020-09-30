Josh LaBorde’s first game as Livonia football coach begins with a visit to his former home.
The Wildcats head down U.S. 190 on Friday to Port Allen, where Laborde graduated.
He hopes to create a memory of a win against his old school when LHS clashes with the Pelicans at 7 p.m. at Guy Otwell Stadium.
LaBorde was the 2002 PAHS valedictorian and coached 12 years for his alma mater.
He coached 10 years with then-head coach Guy Blanchard, who is now his assistant at Livonia.
Focus on those memories will remain very much in the past upon kickoff, LaBorde said.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, but I’m just worried about our kids,” he said.
“It’s way more about them than anything else, so it becomes much more a matter of worrying about ourselves and considering Port Allen a faceless opponent that we need to stop.”
Port Allen’s reputation for speed is one memory LaBorde will keep firmly intact.
The Wildcat defense must stop an experienced Pelican rushing attack, led by Mikyle Franklin, a first-team all-district running back.
Fellow upper classman Steven Stringer and Travis Moore also could pose a threat to the Wildcats.
Senior quarterback Jacoby Howard and junior Jeremiah Dehon will alternate as quarterback for the Pelicans.
In return, LaBorde will unleash a Wildcat team led by two all-district second-team seniors – quarterback Avery Walker and linebacker Devonte Leonard.
“We need to state our case, do what we do best, play physical football and win at the point of attack,” LaBorde said. “It’s all about not looking at the past – we need to win today.”
The game continues a rivalry that has gone off and on over the last 15 years.
Port Allen goes into the season with the most experience under Don Gibson, now in his fourth year as coach of the Pelicans.
“The kids I coached as freshmen are now seniors, so everyone knows my system and knows what I expect,” he said.
“That being said, Livonia is a very good program, and one that’s very similar to us in a lot of ways.
“They’ve had some very good seasons over the last couple of years and we’re ready for the next chapter in the rivalry, this time on our home turf.”