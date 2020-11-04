Livonia dropped a pair of Div. III-District 3 matches to finish 1-7 in district and 1-10 overall for first-year coach Jackie Knight.
“We are pleased with our improvement,” Knight said. “Losing a five-year starter and a starting setter at the very beginning of play was tough.,
“On the court, we basically had one returning starter and six players who never stepped foot in a varsity game last year but had to step up this season.”
District champion Rayne topped Livonia 25-13, 25-10, 25-17.
Alana Oliver had a team-high 4 blocks, while Bryanna Rodriguez had 5 digs and 1 assist.
Macy Bergeron added 3 digs and an ace; Tia Ransom, 3 assists, 1 kill; and Jordyn St. Cyr, 2 blocks, 2 kills.
Church Point handed Livonia a 25-12, 27-25, 25-16 loss.
Rodriguez had a team-high 7 digs and Mia LaCour had 3 digs and a kill.
Shae Fisher added 4 blocks and 2 kills and Ransom had 1 ace, 1 dig and 2 assists.
“We began to gel as a team and next year we should really be competitive,” Knight said. “Coach Jaimie and I look forward to a great season next year.”
More volleyball.
• Catholic High of Pointe Coupee wrapped up the Div. V-District 5 championship over the weekend with a perfect 4-0 record.
The Hornets defeated Southern Lab and Central Private, both in straight sets.
Catholic-PC topped Southern Lab 25-11, 25-12, 25-12., then beat Central Private 25-12, 25-23, 25-18.
Against Central Private, the Hornets were led by Blaire Bizette with 9 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces and Ashlyn Landry with 7 kills.
But the Hornets saved the best for last with a five-win win over Div. 5 power Ascension Catholic for their sixth win in a row.
Ascension Catholic, seeded fourth in the Div. V playoffs, took the first match 25-22, the Catholic-PC won the second and third, 26-24, 25-9.
The Bulldogs won the fourth, 25-23, sending it to a fifth game, where the Hornets won 17-15.
Anna Vosburg had team-highs with 21 assists and 23 digs to go with 3 aces. Vosburg also reached the 1,000 mark in assists over the past two seasons.
Tori Cameron added 18 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs and 3 assists, while Bizette had 15 kills, 13 digs and 4 aces.
• False River closed out the regular season with a pair of Div. V-District 5 wins to finish 3-1 and take second place.
The Gators defeated Southern Lab 25-9, 25-13, 25-14. Slaughter Charter fell to False River in the regular season finale 25-16, 25-17, 24-16.
Coming up.
Friday, Nov. 6
Football: Westminster (5-1A) at Catholic-PC (5-1A), Central Private (6-1A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Volleyball regional playoffs.
Nov. 12-14
State volleyball tournaments, Pontchartrain Center, Kenner.
Friday, Nov. 13
North Central (5-1A) at Catholic-PC (5-1A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Cecilia (6-4A)