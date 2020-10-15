Livonia won’t have to worry about a long trip this week – or a cancellation.
The Wildcats will play in the friendly confines of “The Jungle” for the first time this season when LHS hosts St. Helena College and Career Academy in non-district action. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected when the Wildcats greet the Hawks.
Livonia comes into action after a Week 2 trip to Alexandria for a game that never came to fruition.
Lightning and rain prevented the Wildcats from beginning against Alexandria after the players and coaches arrived in Rapides Parish.
“We tried to get it going, but lightning never eased up,” Livonia coach Josh Laborde said.
The Wildcats head into action 1-0 against St. Helena (0-2), which lost 57-0 to Scotlandville. The Hawks fell short 21-18 in Week 1 action at Jewel Sumner.
Prospective starters for the Hawks include senior quarterback Deshon Singleton (6-4, 190), senior running back Tyler Wilson (6-1, 160), senior wide receiver Noah Williams (6-2, 165), junior cornerback Georgan Foster (5-10, 140) and senior defensive end Rontrevan Jyles (6-1, 195).
“They have very good athletes,” Laborde said. “A few years ago (2017), they were in the Superdome in the 2A championship game and always have produced good talent.”
The chance to return to regular season action provides enough of a lure for the Wildcats, particularly in a season abbreviated by a pandemic.
“We’re just going to work. Going to get ready for Friday night, play at home and do whatever we can for our young players,” Laborde said.
“We’re healthy, always a positive, and anytime going week to week like that is awesome,” he said.
“We get to catch our breath in that regard. I just feel for the seniors and want them to play.”