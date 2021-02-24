Livonia will be taking its District 6-4A crown on the road to open the Class 4A basketball playoffs released Monday by the LHSAA.
The Wildcats, seeded No. 25 and 11-11, will travel to No. 8 Lakeshore High, 22-2, in Mandeville.
The first-round playoff game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Lakeshore.
“They are a very fundamentally sound team,” Livonia coach Toby St. Cyr said of Lakeshore. “They usually play with an open post – five guys out, no post guy.
“They have one big guy and he’s 6-5, and when they put him in, they do a lot of 4-on-1.”
Lakeshore, of District 9-4A, is riding an eight-game win streak into the playoffs. They were undefeated in district play at 6-0.
Of their 22 wins, 14 were teams in classifications below Class 4A.
“They’re mostly a dribble-drive team, and they dribble-drive a lot and shoot a ton of three-pointers – and that’s what scares me.
“If they get it going and start making threes, you’re kind of playing catch-up the whole game.
“They usually have four or five guards on the floor,” St. Cyr said.
“That’s a problem for us because we have two or three big guys, 6-2 or taller, so it will come down to who does a better job.”
After opening the season 1-7, Livonia has won 8 of its last 10 games.
Two other District 6-4A made the 32-team playoff bracket.
No. 16 Cecilia, 13-13, will host No. 17 Eunice, 13-8. No. 18 Beau Chene, 15-11, will be on the road at B.T. Washington of Shreveport, 13-10.
Opelousas, ranked in the top 5 in the power rankings, had to forfeit 16 games last week for paying two ineligible players. It also had to forfeit 4 district wins.
Livonia picked up two of those forfeits to finish 6-1 in 6-4A.
According to St. Cyr, the Wildcats must “control the glass and kill the job inside with rebounds and inside scoring, or the three-point shooting offset our height.”
“Free throws: That’s what we’re stressing to our kids,” St. Cyr said.
“The whole second half of district, in the district and going to playoff games, the three things that change the outcome of games, especially in playoffs, free throws, turnovers and the team that rebounds the ball best.
“If you win in two of those three categories, you’ll usually win the game,” he said.