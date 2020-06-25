Livonia football coach Marc Brown is going home.
After three years directing the Wildcats, Brown will be taking charge of his alma mater, Baker High.
“It’s very difficult,” Brown said about leaving Livonia. “You build a lot of relationships, not just with the players but the faculty and your staff.
“The players worked really hard and did what we asked of them.”
In his three years leading the Wildcats in Pointe Coupee Parish, Brown compiled an 18-15 record with two trips to the Class 4A playoffs.
Baker is coming off a 7-5 season, reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals last year.
Brown didn’t hesitate to provide a scouting report for Liovnia for 2020.
“I think there is a good nucleus. The kids have been together now for a while,” he said.
“The offensive line has four starters back. Avery Walker, all-district at quarterback, is back. And (linebacker) Vontae Leonard,” Brown said. “They know how to play hard. They’ve been on the highs and lows. They know what it takes to be successful.
“We talked as a staff about athletics and football, the ups and downs of life, the adversities that can happen, the challenges they have to deal with,” he said. “We’re teaching life lessons. I look for them to continue to be successful..
Brown had two stints at Livonia. He was the offensive coordinator in 2014 under Guy Mistretta, when the Wildcats won the Class 3A state title.
He came back to Livonia in 2017 to take over, after coaching Brusly for two years, compiling a 13-10 record.
In 2017, Livonia was 3-7.
In 2018, the Wildcats went 9-3, as No. 12 Livonia beat No. 21 Cecilia 28-6 in the first round, before falling to No. 5 Lakeshore 35-21.
In 2019, Livonia was 6-5 and seeded No. 23, dropping a 39-7 first-round game to No. 10 Westgate.
Brown, who attended elementary, junior high and high school in Baker – quarterbacking the Buffalos in 1992 – said going home was an attraction.
“I will be only 5 minutes from mom,” he said.
Brown also credited numerous people for his success at Livonia.
“I would like to thank Pointe Coupee Parish as a whole, our faculty and staff, our superintendent, Kim Canezaro, and our retiring principal, Stacy Gueho, for their support during my time here,” he said.