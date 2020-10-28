ARNAUDVILLE – Lightning may have delayed Livonia’s District 5-4A opener on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Beau Chene, but it did not affect the intensity of the Wildcats one they resumed action.
Livonia churned out 326 yards total offense to defeat BCHS 23-7 after a 90-minute lightning delay.
The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) tallied 18 first downs in the game, which ended shortly after midnight.
Devonte Leonard powered his way through the Gator defense with 18 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 74-yard sprint on the first offensive play of the game.
The Wildcats amassed 255 yards on 41carries, which marked the second time in three weeks lightning sidelined action for LHS.
“We had an excellent week of practice,” coach Josh Laborde said. “They refocused and concentrated on doing all the little things right.
“We had a great game plan, and everyone was in the game, even though it started kind of sluggishly because of the lightning delay,” he said.
“It’s never a dull moment being on the road and having to deal with that again.”
Defense did its part for the Wildcats when Ja’Ren DeRogers blocked a punt in the first quarter for a safety.
Beau Chene (1-3) capitalized on a Livonia miscue when the Gators scored on a 1-yard run after the Wildcats botched a snap on a punt.
The Gators did not break Livonia’s stride. Torence Gremillion took the wind out of BCHS when he scored on a 100-yard interception return.
An Avery Walker 1-yard keeper in the fourth quarter wrapped up the scoring.
Alex Bonds made all three point-after kicks for Livonia.
The Wildcat offense had two fumbles and one TD called back on a penalty, but it did not blemish the overall showing, Laborde said.
“Overall, I thought we executed very well except for a couple of hiccups, but the score could’ve been a lot worse,” he said. “It’s certainly not indicative of how the guys placed.”
The strong showing at Beau Chene proves the players and the new coaching staff are finally adjusting to each other, Laborde said.
“We’re starting to figure things out and we’re starting to get more comfortable,” he said.
“We’re talking about a completely new coaching staff with these kids and they’re still trying to figure us out as much as we’re trying to figure them out.
“This win was a great awakening,” Laborde said “Every little thing that we do matters … everything matters.
“It’s all about how we do things in practice, how we do things between practice and how we take care of our bodies.”
The Wildcats celebrate homecoming on Thursday, Oct. 29, against Opelousas (0-3).