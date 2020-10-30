LIVONIA – A festive atmosphere prevailed in two ways on a chilly Thursday night at "The Jungle."
The crowd cheered loudly when 2019 Homecoming Queen Brionne “Sunshine” Jones crowned 2020 Queen Cydney Platt during halftime festivities, while the football team gave fans four quarters of jubilation in their District 6-4A win over Opelousas.
Avery Walker propelled the Livonia offense in the Wildcat 20-9 triumph over the visiting Tigers. He passed for two touchdowns and scored another on a keeper to propel the Wildcats, who improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in district action.
"It's just resiliency" Livonia head coach Josh Laborde said. "We're not nearly playing our best ball, but we're finding ways to win."
The senior quarterback completed six of 18 passes for 135 yards, including a stunning 83-yard TD connection to junior Traylin Whaley with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
"Traylin dropped passes earlier, but when we neeed the big play, he made it," Llaborde said.
The Wildcats tallied nine first downs, and committed no turnovers or penalities.
The victory set the stage for a District 5-4A championship showdown Friday, Nov. 13 when the Wildcats visit Cecilia (4-0). Cecilia hosts Beau Chene (1-3) tonight.
Against Opelousas (0-3), Livonia took a 6-0 lead off Walker’s 1-yard sneak 35 seconds into the second quarter, but the Wildcats missed out on a two-point conversion pass attempt. A fourth down conversion by Torrence Gremillion set up the TD.
Walker’s 13-yard lob to Jaren DeRogers and Alex Bond’s extra-point kick put Livonia ahead 13-0 at halftime.
Opelousas remained scoreless until Tyler Thibodeaux’s 23-yard field goal with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
Opelousas running back Javonnie Gibson's 7-yard scamper with 8:59 left in the game cut Livonia’s lead to 20-9.
The Wildcat defense forced Opelousas to lose possession on downs inside the 10-yard line late in the third quarter.
Opelousas finished the gamei with 43 carries with 183 yards on the ground attack, and 12 first downs.
"Defense came out in a big way tonight, and we stopped Opelousas on a lot of chances to stay in the game," Laborde said. "We found a way to win, and that's all you can ask for.