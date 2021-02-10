League-leading Opelousas snapped Livonia’s four-game winning streak on Tuesday, Feb. 9, but not their chances of going to the basketball playoffs.
Opelousas, ranked No. 2 in the unofficial power rankings, stopped Livonia 60-49.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A power rankings have Livonia at No. 29.
Next week, Livonia wraps up the regular season hosting Cecilia on Feb. 16. A Feb. 19 game with Breaux Bridge has been canceled.
Livonia ran its win streak to four games with a pair of wins last weekend.
The Wildcats beat Beau Chene 51-44 in District 6-4A action on Feb. 5, then topped Hamilton Christian 44-41 on Feb. 6.
Slaughter Charter jumped out to a 16-0 lead to open the game enroute to a 60-24 win over False River on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
False River will conclude the regular season with a District 6-1A matchup with Southern Lab on Friday, Feb. 12 at home.
The Gators outscored Slaughter Charter 7-3, led by Christopher Dixon’s 3-pointer and Jake Blanchet’s layup for a 19-7 score at the end of the first quarter.
But Slaughter Charter outscored False River 13-3 in the second period for a 39-12 halftime time.
False River outscored Slaughter 12-10 on its 3-point shooting but could not cut the deficit.
Jacob Baker led the Gators with 9 points on three 3-pointers, while Blanchet had 7 points and Dixon, 5 points.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee wraps up the season by hosting Central Private on Thursday, Feb. 11. Games with Northeast on Feb. 15 and East St. John on Feb. 18 have been canceled.
The Hornets fell to St. Joseph-Plaucheville 60-57 on Feb. 9. Catholic-PC dropped a 72-39 district game to St. Edmund on Feb. 5.
Girls.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee snapped a rare two-game losing streak on Tuesday, Feb. 9, topping St. Joseph of Plaucheville 50-34.
The Hornets wrap up the regular season by hosting Central Private on Thursday, Feb. 11.
A game scheduled with Slaughter Charter for Feb. 15 has been canceled.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will release the playoff brackets on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Its unofficial power rankings has Catholic-PC at No. 12.
Against St. Joseph, Catholic-PC built 24-13 halftime lead, then extended it to 39-21 after the third quarter.
Isabel Guerin led the Hornets with 20 points, 7 steals and 5 rebounds, while Claire Rivet had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.
Troyana Pichon had a team-high 15 rebounds to go with 6 points. Ashlyn Landry also had 10 rebounds and 5 points.
St. Edmund built a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and Catholic of Pointe Coupee couldn’t close the gap in a 53-42 loss on to Feb. 5.
“We got down big early,” coach Joe Neal said. “We were down by 19 in the second quarter at one point. We came back and got to within 5 points in the third (quarter).”
Catholic-PC outscored St. Edmund 18-9 in the third quarter to trail by 6 at 39-33 going into the final period.
“It was tight until the final minute when we had to foul,” he said. “They made all six of their free throws in the last minute to pull away.”
The Hornets shot a season high 12 for 14 from the free throw line, Neal said.
Troyana Pichon led the team with 11 points and 7 rebounds, while Kaylin Jarreau had 8 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Three other players each scored 6 points: Claire Rivet, Jenna LaCour and Isabel Guerin.
Rivet also had 7 rebounds and 4 assists; Lacour had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists; and Guerin had 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
The Livonia Wildcats were scheduled to play Opelousas on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in what probably was the final game of the season.
The Wildcats dropped a 6-4A game 49-21 to Beau Chene on Feb. 5.
Livonia’s district game with Breaux Bridge on Feb. 2 was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, but apparently has been canceled.
False River’s District 6-1A home game against Slaughter Charter on Tuesday, Feb. 9, was canceled after Slaughter had only four players available.
The Gators wrap up the season on Friday, Feb. 12, on the road at Central Private, a game rescheduled from Feb. 15.