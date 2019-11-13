Playoff berths are nothing new to the Livonia football program, but this year the opponent is the unknown quantity for the Wildcats.
Livonia heads into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A non-select playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15 when the No. 23-seeded Wildcats travel to New Iberia for action against 10th seeded Westgate.
The Class 4A finals will be part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic on Dec. 13-14 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome Classic.
The 2019 post-season run marks the second in three years under head coach Marc Brown.
The Wildcats missed the boat for the playoffs during Brown’s first year with the program, but LHS beat Cecilia 28-6 in the first round and came up short 35-21 in second-round action in Mandeville against Lakeshore.
Unlike last year’s first-round battle against Cecilia, the Wildcats have never crossed paths with Westgate.
Livonia (6-3, 2-2) wrapped regular season action Nov. 8 in a 28-15 loss to Breaux Bridge, which gave BBHS its first district title since 2002.
Westgate (7-3, 3-1) heads into the first round after a 35-17 loss at Carencro. The Tigers used a high-powered offense for its two previous wins – 54-24 over Northside on Nov. 1 and 52-32 at Teurlings Catholic on Oct. 25.
The Tigers held Division IV Select State Champion Lafayette Christian to a 7-0 win in Week 1 fare.
Westgate followed the loss with a five-game winning streak against Vanderbilt Catholic (53-13), New Iberia (26-14), Tara (52-0), Denham Springs (70-21) and St. Thomas More (24-21).
A 35-13 loss to Lakeshore snapped the winning streak on Oct. 18.
Breaux Bridge, which landed the No. 6 spot in the bracket, will host No. 27 seed South Terrebonne in the opening round.
Cecilia, which nudged its way in the post-season run at No. 30, faces longtime 3A powerhouse Edna Karr.
Lakeshore, which drew the No. 1 seed, faces No. 32 seed Istrouma, which made its return to the Louisiana high school football scene this season. The East Baton Rouge Parish school closed in 2011 but reopened this year.
Here are the remainder of the first-seed pairings:
Neville (2) vs. South Lafourche (32)
Tioga (4) vs. North DeSoto (29)
Carencro (5) vs. Salmen (28)
Assumption (7) vs. LaGrange (26)
Bastrop (8) vs. North Vermillion (25)
Eunice (9) vs. Plaquemine (24)
Belle Chasse (11) vs. Huntington (22)
Northwood-Shreveport (12) vs. Rayne (21)
Peabody (13) vs. Warren Easton (20)
Franklinton (14) vs. George Washington Carver
Minden (15) vs. DeRidder (18)
Pearl River (16) vs. Leesville (17)