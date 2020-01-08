A total of nine Livonia High players were named to 11 positions on the All-District 6-3A first team or second team by the district coaches.
Six players were named to the first team, while five were named to the second team.
Two Wildcats were honored by being named all-district at two positions.
Jordan Bailey was named athlete on the first-team offense and running back on the second-team offense.
Tre Victorian was named to the All-6-3A second team as a wide receiver and a defensive back.
Joining Bailey on the first-team offense are D.J. Leonard at wide receiver and Dontello Brown as a lineman.
Named to the first-team defense were Demetria Burks and Troy Jones, as linemen, and Raget Wayne as linebacker.
Joining Victorian on the second-team offense are Avery Walker, at quarterback, and Bailey, at running back.
Besides Victorian, Daevante Leonard was named to the second-team defense at linebacker.
Breaux Bridge won District 6-3A and also took home three of the top honors on the all-district team.
Dartravian Girod was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, Tyrese Martin was named the Defensvie Most Valuable Player and Chad Pourciau was named Coach of the Year.
DISTRICT 6-3A
OFFENSIVE MVP: Dartravian Girod, Breaux Bridge
DEFENSIVE MVP: Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad Pourciau, Breaux Bridge
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Dartravian Girod, Breaux Bridge; D.J. Leonard, Livonia; Jacob Landry, Breaux Bridge.
TE – Ethan Howard, Cecilia.
OL – Dakamryn Calais, Cecilia; Mason Blanchard, Breaux Bridge; Isaiah Johnson, Opelousas; Kevin Watler, Opelousas; Dontello Brown, Livonia.
QB – Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge.
RB – Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge; Danarious Journet, Cecilia; Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas.
ATH – Jordan Bailey, Livonia.
PK – Jacke Coucet, Beau Chene.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Demetria Burks, Livonia; Devin Hardy, Cecilia; Troy Jones, Livonia; Clifton Matthews, Breaux Bridge.
LB – Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge; Ridge Collins, Cecilia; Mark Thomas, Opelousas; Raget Wayne, Livonia.
DB – Colin Guillory, Opelousas; Dondric Sampy, Cecilia; Tylynn Menard, Breaux Bridge; Mark Breaux, Beau Chene; Brandon Boyd, Breaux Bridge.
P - Luke Edmond, Beau Chene.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge; Dillard Calais, Cecilia; Tre Victorian, Livonia.
TE – Quintravious Leday, Opelousas.
OL – Damon Thompson, Opelousas; Gavin Knott, Cecilia; Gabriel LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge; Landen Guidry, Breaux Bridge; Devon Manuel, Beau Chene.
QB – Avery Walker, Livonia.
RB – Ty Davis, Opelousas; Jordan Bailey, Livonia; Russel Wheeler, Beau Chene.
ATH – Adrian Eaglin, Beau Chene.
PK – Jacob Landry, Breaux Bridge.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Carlos LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge; Elijah Cretian, Cecilia; Braydon Thibodaux, Cecilia; Omar Cruz, Breaux Bridge.
LB – Keon Helaire, Cecilia; Daviontra Arvie, Opelousas; Peyton Parker, Breaux Bridge; Daevante Leonard, Livonia.
DB - Tre Victorian, Livonia; Javion Courville, Cecilia; Langston Francis, Breaux Bridge; Cade Porier, Cecilia; Kennedy Livings, Cecilia.
P – Andrew Simon, Cecilia.