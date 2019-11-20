NEW IBERIA – Livonia began its Class 4A non-select playoff run in a city known for sugar, but the outcome against Westgate proved anything but sweet for the Wildcats.
A dominant showing throughout the game paved the way for No. 10 seed Westgate to defeat No. 23 seed Livonia 39-7 in first-round Class 4A non-select playoff action on Nov. 15.
The loss brought the Wildcat season to a 6-4 finish.
The loss may have ended the season on a sour note, but it did not take away from the success the Wildcats achieved during a rebuilding year, Livonia head coach Mark Brown said.
“This is certainly not the way we wanted the season to end, but Westgate was very well coached and extremely talented,” he said.
“We ran into something we weren’t capable of dealing with … it was a little too much for us.”
Westgate tallied five sacks, forced three turnovers and held quarterback Avery Walker to five pass completions on 12 attempts in the first half.
Walker prevented the shutout when he connected with D.J. Leonard on a 10 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
“He didn’t think he was talented enough when he took over as quarterback,” Brown said.
“It turned out that he did a phenomenal job for us as quarterback, and he will be back in that role next season.”
The Tigers (8-3) scored off short passes from Brennon Landry to Kayshon Boutte. Landry also scored on a 14-yard slant route.
The Tigers also scored on a safety and Connor Scott’s 25-yard field goal.
Westgate travels to Napoleonville to face seventh-seeded Assumption.
OTHER DISTRICT ACTION … District 6-4A champion Breaux Bridge will host No. 11 Belle Chasse in second-round action. The Tigers defeated South Terrebonne 35-12 in the opening round.
No. 30 seed Cecilia – the only other 6-4A team to enter the playoffs – 49-21 against No. 3 seed Edna Karr in first-round action.