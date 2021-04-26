Distance runners and relays dominate Livonia’s entries to the Class 4A Region II Track Meet on Tuesday, April 27, at Cecilia High School.
The top four individuals and relay teams at the District 6-4A meet held last week qualified for regionals.
At that meet, the Wildcat girls team took fifth place with 25 points. Beau Chene won the meet with 107 points.
The boys team also took fifth with 10 points. Cecilia won the meet with 156.
Maggie Chatman will be running in the 1600 meters and 800 meters after taking third (6:15.40) and fourth (2:50.54), respectively, at the 6-4A meet.
She also took seventh in the shot put (21-0).
She will be joined by Madison Spears, who won the 1600 meters (6:09.12). Spears also took sixth in the 400 meters (1:11.22).
Two relay teams will be joining the individual qualifiers. The 4x800 relay won that event (12:02.52) and the 4x400 relay took fourth (5:05.58).
The Wildcat boys team will send three relays to the regionals.
The 4x800 relay took third (10:01.57) to qualify. The 4x100 relay took fourth (46.10) and the 4x200 relay was fourth (1:44.33).
In other events in the girls division, Emily Chenevert took fifth (30.27) and Victoria Friddle was sixth (30.54) in the 200-meter dash.
In the 100-meter dash, Friddle was seventh (15.02) and Kalayah Terrio was eighth (15.54).
Elise Meche took eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:22.76) and Mary Bollich was eighth in the 800-meter run (3:24.20).
The girls 4x100 relay was fifth (1:00.84) and the 4x200 relay also was fifth (2:06.48).
In the field events, Harley-Ann Smith took seventh in the discus (55-3) and ninth in the javelin (40-9).
Kylee May had a pair of eighth-place finishes in the shot put (20-2) and javelin (49-7), while Kalayah Terrio was eighth in the discus (29-11).
In the boys sprints, Ge’Morian Hollins was sixth in the 200 meters (25.70) and eighth in the 100 meters (12.21).
Jaron Derogers finished eighth in the 200 meters (26.90) and Torence Gremillion was ninth in the 100 meters (12.27)
In the 400 meters, Alexander Sandoval was eighth (1:00.08) and Michael Martin was ninth (1:03.37).
In the distance events, Holden Larimore took a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 800 meters (2:23.26) and 3200 meters (13:06.71).
Carson Langland had a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:47.24) and 3200 meters (13:10.74) and a seventh place finish in the 800 meters (2:36.02).
Isaac Bollich also took seventh in the 1600 meters (5:57.20)
The boys 4x400 relay took fifth (4:21.77).
In the field events, Antonio Modeliste took sixth in the javelin (85-11) and eighth in the shot put (34-9). Sandoval also was eighth in the javelin (63-11).
Darrius Ford took seventh in the long jump (18-3), while Jack Duncan was seventh in the discus (88-7) and Harris Hayes was eighth (81-6).
Brandon Smith took ninth in the shot (34-5).
District 6-4A Track Meet
Girls Division
1) Beau Chene 107
2) Cecilia 104
3) Breaux Bridge 76
4) Opelousas 75
5) Livonia 25
Girls 100-Meter Dash
1 Ja'niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge 13.04
2 Maya Jackson, Opelousas 13.43
3 Ashanti Lastrapes, Opelousas 13.815
4 Blayne Thibodeaux, Breaux Bridge 13.818
5 Dakyla Calais, Cecilia 14.19
6 Ja'Kara Belizaire, Cecilia 14.42
7 Victoria Friddle, Livonia 15.02
8 Kalayah Terrio, Livonia 15.54
9 Kia'vani Sonnier, Beau Chene 15.99
Girls 200-Meter Dash
1 Ja'niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge 27.33
2 Riley Alexander, Cecilia 28.47
3 Ashanti Lastrapes, Opelousas 29.16
4 Ja'Nya Williams, Breaux Bridge 29.99
5 Emily Chenevert, Livonia 30.27
6 Victoria Friddle, Livonia 30.54
7 Dakyla Calais, Cecilia 31.48
8 Kia'vani Sonnier, Beau Chene 34.06
Girls 400-Meter Dash
1 Jacquel Williams, Cecilia 1:06.55
2 Nylia Butler Beau, Chene 1:07.05
3 Trinity Cheatham, Beau Chene 1:07.77
4 Madison Breaux, Cecilia 1:08.31
5 Mya Willis, Opelousas 1:09.81
6 Madison Spears, Livonia 1:11.22
7 Keturah Ledet, Opelousas 1:13.05
8 Elise Meche, Livonia 1:22.76
Girls 800-Meter Run
1 Mya Willis, Opelousas 2:46.00
2 Ava Courville, Beau Chene 2:48.74
3 Zoe' Broussard, Beau Chene 2:49.98
4 Maggie Chatman, Livonia 2:50.54
5 Riley Camacho, Breaux Bridge 2:53.75
6 Emma Meche, Cecilia 2:55.92
7 Parys Prejean, Cecilia 3:15.06
8 Mary Bollich, Livonia 3:24.20
Girls 1600-Meter Run
1 Madison Spears, Livonia 6:09.12
2 Ava Courville, Beau Chene 6:14.76
3 Maggie Chatman, Livonia 6:15.40
4 Zoe' Broussard, Beau Chene 6:30.76
5 Parys Prejean, Cecilia 6:35.03
6 Carrington Huval, Cecilia 7:25.29
7 Alannah Broussard, Opelousas 8:04.86
8 Janiya Chatman, Opelousas 8:26.55
Girls 3200-Meter Run
1 Ava Courville, Beau Chene 13:45.32
2 Carrington Huval, Cecilia 16:24.66
3 Maggie Williamson, Beau Chene 16:31.24
4 Margaret Tauzin, Cecilia 17:35.32
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
1 Madison Flugence, Beau Chene 18.09
2 Janiya Arive, Opelousas 18.68
3 Jacquel Williams, Cecilia 19.50
4 Kendall Noel, Cecilia 19.97
5 Skyshun Mouton, Breaux Bridge 20.86
6 Areille Thomas, Beau Chene 21.31
7 Alacia Jones, Opelousas 27.27
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Madison Flugence, Beau Chene 50.80
2 Maya Jackson, Opelousas 51.87
3 Janiya Arive, Opelousas 57.33
4 Kendall Noel, Cecilia 59.54
5 Skyshun Mouton, Breaux Bridge 1:03.46
6 Areille Thomas, Beau Chene 1:08.62
Girls 4x100 Relay
1 Cecilia 52.59
2 Breaux Bridge 52.98
3 Beau Chene 57.71
4 Opelousas 58.81
5 Livonia 1:00.84
Girls 4x200 Relay
1 Cecilia 1:52.70
2 Breaux Bridge 1:56.14
3 Beau Chene 1:57.50
4 Opelousas 2:04.87
5 Livonia 2:11.71 2:06.48
Girls 4x400 Relay
1 Cecilia 4:33.81
2 Beau Chene 4:34.90
3 Opelousas 4:42.75
4 Livonia 5:05.58 2
5 Breaux Bridge 6:01.38
Girls 4x800 Relay
1 Livonia 12:02.52
2 Beau Chene 12:24.94
3 Cecilia 13:05.06
Girls High Jump
1 Jacquel Williams, Cecilia 4-10
2 Alannah Broussard, Opelousas 4-8
3 Maggie Williamson, Beau Chene 4-4
4 Lindsey Doucet, Breaux Bridge 4-2
Girls Pole Vault
1 Lindsey Doucet, Breaux Bridge 8-6
2 Zoe' Broussard, Beau Chene 7-0
3 Claire Doucet, Beau Chene 6-0
Girls Long Jump
1 Maya Jackson, Opelousas 16-7
2 Madison Flugence, Beau Chene 16-2
3 Briana Mayon, Beau Chene 15-5
4 Jacquel Williams, Cecilia 15-2
5 Jayla Williams, Breaux Bridge 13-1
6 Kendall Noel, Cecilia 13-0
7 Charity Esprit, Opelousas 10-6.
Girls Triple Jump
1 Maya Jackson, Opelousas 35-9.
2 Ja'niya Mouton, Breaux Bridge 32-7
3 Briana Mayon, Beau Chene 32-4
4 Kia'vani Sonnier, Beau Chene 26-3
Girls Shot Put
1 Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge 30-10
2 Gabrielle Champagne, Cecilia 30-6
3 Marion Journet, Cecilia 27-10
4 Madison Henderson, Opelousas 25-2
5 Charity Esprit, Opelousas 23-8
6 Avery Sturgis, Beau Chene 23-3
7 Maggie Chatman, Livonia 21-0
8 Kylee May, Livonia 20-2
Girls Discus Throw
1 Victoria Weber, Cecilia 101-7.50
2 Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge 87-7
3 Gabrielle Champagne, Cecilia 75-10
4 Kim Thibodeaux, Opelousas 70-0
5 Madison Henderson, Opelousas 63-4
6 Avery Sturgis, Beau Chene 61-4
7 Harley-Ann Smith, Livonia 55-3
8 Kalayah Terrio, Livonia 29-11
Girls Javelin Throw
1 Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge 99-10
2 Kinzli Zenon, Cecilia 87-7
3 Sienna Stelly, Cecilia 69-6
4 Amari Gordon, Breaux Bridge 64-3
5 Claire Doucet, Beau Chene 58-10
6 Kim Thibodeaux, Opelousas 54-9
7 Alannah Broussard, Opelousas 52-8
8 Kylee May, Livonia 49-7
9 Harley-Ann Smith, Livonia 40-9
Boys Division
1) Cecilia 156
2) Beau Chene 108
3) Opelousas 84
4) Breaux Bridge 36
5) Livonia 10
Boys 100-Meter Dash
1 Dondric Sampy, Cecilia 11.40
2 Russell Wheeler, Beau Chene 11.58
3 Cameron Livings, Cecilia 11.63
4 Jacoby Mcneil, Opelousas 11.67
5 Brandon Boyd, Breaux Bridge 12.07
6 Reece Guillory, Opelousas 12.21
7 Antonio Alexander, Breaux Bridge 12.214
8 Ge’Morian Hollins, Livonia 12.216
9 Torence Gremillion, Livonia 12.27
10 Blake Francis, Beau Chene 13.29
Boys 200-Meter Dash
1 Christopher Speech, Beau Chene 23.18
2 Cameron Livings, Cecilia 23.90
3 Trae Grogan Cecilia, 23.98
4 Treylin Jones, Beau Chene 24.78
5 Amos Ivory, Opelousas 25.00
6 Gemorian Hollins, Livonia 25.70
7 Jaden Hypolite, Breaux Bridge 25.95
8 Jaron Derogers, Livonia 26.90
Boys 400-Meter Dash
1 Jontavious MaGee, Opelousas 52.78
2 Angelo Neveu, Breaux Bridge 52.98
3 Nicholas Thomassee, Beau Chene 54.00
4 Avontez Ledet, Cecilia 54.02
5 Kylan Williams, Opelousas 57.82
6 Xavier Newman, Beau Chene 58.85
7 Elrico Alex, Cecilia 59.06
8 Alexander Sandoval, Livonia 1:00.08
9 Michael Martin, Livonia 1:03.37
Boys 800-Meter Run
1 David Ramirez, Beau Chene 2:16.35
2 Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene 2:16.933
3 Martin Guillory, Opelousas 2:16.935
4 Kade Lalonde, Cecilia 2:20.30
5 Holden Larimore, Livonia 2:23.26
6 Sonny Laneaux, Cecilia 2:31.67
7 Carson Langland, Livonia 2:36.02
8 Nigel Patt, Breaux Bridge 2:37.20
9 Tyrrell Brown, Opelousas 2:57.17
Boys 1600-Meter Run
1 Martin Guillory, Opelousas 4:54.40
2 Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene 4:58.35
3 David Ramirez, Beau Chene 5:18.24
4 Kade Lalonde, Cecilia 5:21.34
5 Braxton Hebert, Cecilia 5:45.98
6 Carson Langland, Livonia 5:47.24
7 Isaac Bollich, Livonia 5:57.20
8 Rayden Farmer, Breaux Bridge 5:58.22
9 Christopher Shelvin, Opelousas 6:39.95
Boys 3200-Meter Run
1 Martin Guillory, Opelousas 11:01.25
2 David Ramirez, Beau Chene 11:44.91
3 Joseph Chautin, Beau Chene 12:06.23
4 Braxton Hebert, Cecilia 13:03.78
5 Holden Larimore, Livonia 13:06.71
6 Carson Langland, Livonia 13:10.74
7 De'Rayveon Williams, Opelousas 15:57.42
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
1 Andrew Lewis, Cecilia 15.80
2 Jayden Singleton, Cecilia 15.96
3 Peyton Comeaux, Beau Chene 20.08
4 Jaden Batiste, Beau Chene 20.13
5 Khristian Jackson, Opelousas 20.33
6 Elliot Washington, Opelousas 21.22
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Jayden Singleton, Cecilia 41.59
2 Andrew Lewis, Cecilia 42.43
3 Elliot Washington, Opelousas 48.74
4 Peyton Comeaux, Beau Chene 50.18
5 Jaden Batiste Beau, Chene 51.37
Boys 4x100 Relay
1 Cecilia 43.70
2 Beau Chene 44.97
3 Breaux Bridge 45.65
4 Livonia 46.10
Boys 4x200 Relay
1 Cecilia 1:30.20
2 Breaux Bridge 1:34.48
3 Beau Chene 1:34.53
4 Livonia 1:44.33
Boys 4x400 Relay
1 Opelousas 3:38.87
2 Beau Chene 3:41.02
3 Cecilia 3:43.07
4 Breaux Bridge 3:59.78
5 Livonia 4:21.77
Boys 4x800 Relay
1 Beau Chene 9:20.59
2 Cecilia 'A' 9:32.14
3 Livonia 'A' 10:19.05 10:01.57
4 Breaux Bridge 11:02.66
5 Opelousas 'A' 11:15.06
Boys High Jump
1 Andrew Lewis, Cecilia 6-5
2 Jon'Quarious McGhee, Opelousas 6-2
3 Kylan Williams, Opelousas 6-0
4 Angelo Neveu, Breaux Bridge 5-10
5 Peyton Comeaux, Beau Chene J-5-10
6 Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge 5-8
7 Trae Grogan, Cecilia J-5-8
Boys Pole Vault
1 Nicholas Thomassee, Beau Chene 12-0
2 Braxton Hebert, Cecilia 9-0
3 Michael Simon, Cecilia 7-0
4 Ethan Arena, Beau Chene 6-0
Boys Long Jump
1 Andrew Lewis, Cecilia 23-10
2 Jon'Quarious McGhee, Opelousas 21-10
3 Jayden Singleton, Cecilia 21-7
4 Jontavious MaGee, Opelousas 21-3
5 Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge 20-8
6 Jaden Hypolite, Breaux Bridge 20-2
7 Darrius Ford, Livonia 18-3
8 Blake Francis, Beau Chene 17-7
9 Peyton Comeaux, Beau Chene 17-5
Boys Triple Jump
1 Jontavious MaGee, Opelousas 43-2
2 Jayden Singleton, Cecilia 42-10
3 Trae Grogan, Cecilia 42-8
4 Treylin Jones, Beau Chene 41-0
5 Shaquan Rubin, Opelousas 38-7
6 Jaden Batiste, Beau Chene 38-5
7 Jaden Hypolite, Breaux Bridge 37-4
Boys Shot Put
1 Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia 45-7
2 Josh Malbrough, Beau Chene 43-9
3 Landen Guidry, Breaux Bridge 43-5
4 Gabriel LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge 41-7
5 Blake Stevens, Cecilia 40-8
6 Christian Murphy, Opelousas 39-0
7 Damon Thompson, Opelousas 37-0
8 Antonio Modeliste, Livonia 34-9
9 Brandon Smith, Livonia 34-5
10 Ty Donatto, Beau Chene 31-2
Boys Discus Throw
1 Christian Murphy, Opelousas 124-03½
2 Blake Stevens, Cecilia 105-0
3 Landen Guidry, Breaux Bridge 103-5½
4 Storm Williams, Cecilia 99-4½
5 Gabriel LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge 95-6½
6 Nathaniel Ortego, Beau Chene 89-7
7 Jack Duncan, Livonia 88-7
8 Harris Hayes, Livonia 81-6
9 Bryson Baloney, Opelousas 79-6
10 Ashton Marks, Beau Chene 72-10
Boys Javelin Throw
1 Storm Williams, Cecilia 133-7
2 Kennedy Livings, Cecilia 122-10
3 Damon Thompson, Opelousas 122-2
4 Ashton Marks, Beau Chene 102-6
5 Brian Ellender, Breaux Bridge 98-10
6 Antonio Modeliste, Livonia 85-11
7 Landon Guidry, Breaux Bridge 81-0
8 Alexander Sandoval, Livonia 63-11