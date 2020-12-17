Getting the season started was rough, but Livonia’s soccer teams are making up for lost time.
Both Wildcats teams are undefeated after weathering delays, match cancellations and COVID-19 quarantines.
The girls soccer team, 3-0, won its second match on Nov. 16, then did not play again until Monday, Dec. 14.
Coach Jeremy Armand called it, “A very tough match” for the Livonia as it edged Hammond 3-2. Julia Gaude scored the first two goals, with Jordyn Templeton providing both assists.
In the closing seconds of a 2-2 match, Paige Schurba scored off an assist from Savanah David. Goalkeeper Olivia Medine had two saves.
The Wildcats go on the road on Thursday, Dec. 17, against Beau Chene, then travel to Alexandria on Dec. 21. Their next home match will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 against Catholic of Pointe Coupee at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.
Meanwhile the boys team saw its first two scheduled matches in November canceled, then had a quarantine period.
The opening match of the season for Livonia was a 3-1 win at Plaquemine on Dec. 9. Scoring goals were Viktor Wennerberg, Aiden Martin and Cayden David.
Livonia is now 2-0, after beating Catholic-PC 6-0 on Dec. 11.
Livonia took a 4-0 lead in the first half, then added a pair of goals in the second half, coach Aiman Bayoumi said.
Senior Alex Bonds got the hat trick, scoring three goals. The other goals came from Wennerberg, Leonardo Giuseppe Aleo and Josue Marin Moya.
Bayoumi also credited to his defensive line “for not giving up a goal in the Catholic game.” He cited the work of goalkeeper Owen Doucet, center back Holden Larimore, left back Jack Duncan and right back Aaron Ducote.
Livonia plays Port Allen at home at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, then has three matches scheduled in the St. Michael Cup on Dec. 29-30. Catholic-PC goes on the road to play Liberty in Baton Rouge at noon Saturday, Dec. 19.
Girls soccer.
Catholic-PC, 0-4-1, will host Brusly at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Catholic-PC loss 12-0 to Walker on Dec. 10. Goalie Nyah Melancon had 7 saves. The Hornets travel to Baton Rouge to face Liberty at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Girls basketball.
False River will be on the road at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. John-Plaquemine, then hosts St. Joseph-Plaucheville at 6 p.m. Dec. 22.
The Gators were scheduled to play Avoyelles on Dec. 15.
Dunham ended Catholic-PC’s win streak at four games on Dec. 11 when the Tigers beat the Hornets 33-27.
Isabel Guerin led the Hornets with 9 points and Ashlyn Landry had 8.
Catholic-PC outscored Belaire 14-5 in the second quarter and went on to win 60-37 on Dec. 10. Claire Rivet led the Hornets with 14 points, including four 3-point basket and 3 steals.
Troyana Pichon and Jenna LaCour each scored 8 points, while Pichon had 8 rebounds and LaCour had 5 rebounds.
Isabel Guerin also had 7 points, 8 rebounds and a team-high 6 assists.
The Hornets will play at East Feliciana at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and at Port Barre at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Thrive Academy will come to Catholic-PC for a game at 3 p.m. Dec. 21.
Broadmoor took a 16-2 lead after the first quarter, topping Livonia 44-24 on Tuesday, Dec. 15. After the opening period, Broadmoor only outscored Livonia 28-22.
Leading scorers for the Wildcats were Amaya Davis with 8 points and Jashya Griffin with 7 points, Akiyah Carnes also had 6.
The Wildcats lost to Baker on Monday, Dec. 14, 71-9, and to Scotlandville 79-18 on Dec. 11. Livonia will travel to Opelousas Catholic for a game at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, then travel to St. Helena for a game at 5 p.m. Dec. 22.
Boys basketball.
Catholic-PC lost 77-47 to Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Catholic-PC also lost to West Feliciana 65-42 on Dec. 11. The Hornets will host Livonia at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, then go on the road to Port Barre on Dec. 21.
False River lost 94-14 to Avoyelles on Dec. 15.
The Gators will be competing in the Westminster Tournament on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 17-19, then hosting Ascension Christian at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
St. Joseph-Plaucheville will visit for a game at 6 p.m. Dec. 22.