The Livonia Wildcats hope to gain momentum in the Class 4A power rankings during Week 10 action, but they face a tall order in the process.
LHS travels to the “Crawfish Capitol of the World,” where it will face an entity that almost rivals the crustacean as a symbol of the Cajun city.
The Breaux Bridge Tigers have found their way into the upper echelon of 4A squads in recent years. They will bring a 7-2 record (3-0 in 6-4A) to the field when they entertain the Wildcats.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
A win over Breaux Bridge would give Livonia a share of the District 6-4A championship. It could also give LHS a boost in the Class 4A power rankings, which listed the Wildcats at No. 23.
The Tigers captured the 5-4A championship last season and reached the second round of playoffs but lost to Warren Easton.
The Wildcats head to Breaux Bridge one year after they dug their way out of a first-half deficit before the Tigers scored three touchdowns for a 35-29 win.
Livonia head coach Marc Brown said he expects no less from the 2019 Tigers.
The Wildcats will head into Breaux Bridge with a somewhat healthy squad, particularly for Week 10.
LHS will need the strong defensive showing from the win over Cecilia, along with fewer mistakes on offense.
“We’re going to have to play our best game of the season and we will need to minimize the mistakes,” Brown said. “They’re fast, they’re physical and very well rounded on offense – they’re typical Breaux Bridge.
“We can’t afford to have the kind of mistakes we had against Cecilia,” Brown said. “We need to maintain possession and keep the ball away from Breaux Bridge much as possible.”
Breaux Bridge recorded a 35-7 win over Opelousas in Week 9 action. The Tigers lost 41-35 in Week 5 to Teurlings Catholic and 42-35 in Week 7 to Thibodaux.
Leaders for Breaux Bridge include senior quarterback Gavan Courville (6-3, 170), senior running back Kavion Martin (5-6, 155) and senior wide receiver Ravian Evans (6-1, 180).