Livonia High will open the 2021 football season in-parish, hosting Catholic High of Pointe Coupee on Friday, Sept. 3.
The Wildcats were 5-4 last year under Josh LaBorde in his first year as coach and advanced to the Class 4A playoffs.
Livonia opens the season with three home games, then will be on the home for four of the next five games.
Here is the 2021 schedule, asterik denotes District 6-4A game:
Sept 3 Catholic-PC H
Sept. 10 Istrouma H
Sept. 17 Port Allen H
Sept. 24 White Castle A
Oct. 1 St. Edmund A
Oct. 8 Beau Chene* H
Oct. 15 Opelousas* A
Oct. 22 Broadmoor A
Oct. 29 Cecilia* H
Nov. 5 Breaux Bridge* A
District 6-4A all-district team announced
Junior Treylin Whaley of Livonia was named to the All-District 6-4A First Team and All-Defense Team by the district coaches.
Coach Toby St. Cyr was named Coach of the Year after the Wildcats won the 6-4A title.
De’Vonta Leonard, a senior, was named to the All-District 6-4A Second Team, while Ge’Marion Hollins, a sophomore, was named to the All-Defense Second Team.
Sophomore Connor Greavis also was named All-Defense Team honorable mention.
Hornet pair named Players of the Week
Catholic-PC’s Blaire Bizette and Taylor Bonaventure were named the GeauxPreps.com/LSCA Players of the Week for games played April 5-10.
Bonaventure was named Player of the Week. She recorded a .733 batting average with 11 hits, 7 runs scored and 10 RBI. The first baseman was errorless through the whole week.
Bizette was named Pitcher of the Week. She had three complete-game wins against teams ranked in the top 5 of their respective classification’s power ratings. The senior worked 21 innings and allowed just 7 earned runs while striking out 23.
Louisiana Softball Coaches Association member coaches nominate players and a selection committee makes the decision.
Football coaches association picks all-state team
Two Catholic High of Pointe Coupee football players were named to the Louisiana Football Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team.
Senior Matthew Langlois to the LFCA first team at running back and defensive back. He also was named the Defensive MVP.
Senior Andrew Bonaventure was named to the first team offense as a lineman.