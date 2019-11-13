BREAUX BRIDGE – A lead is almost never comfortable in football, and the rule certainly applied for Livonia in action last Friday against Breaux Bridge.
The Wildcats dominated the first quarter, held the Tigers to a tie at halftime and regained the lead in the third quarter – then Breaux Bridge responded.
Three unanswered touchdowns in the second half paved the way for Breaux Bridge to win its first district championship since 2002 in a 28-15 win over the Wildcats in District 6-4A action.
“This one left a bad taste in our mouths,” Livonia coach Marc Brown said. “We felt like we let one get in the way and we felt we gave things away and put ourselves in a bad situation.”
Breaux Bridge quarterback Gavin Courville tossed touchdown passes of 15 and 64 yards to Gavan Courville to pull the win out of Livonia’s reach in the second half.
The Wildcats took the lead in the first quarter on 1-yard keeper by quarterback Avery Walker. The Tigers responded in the second half with a 30-yard run by Kavion Martin that tied the game 7-7 at halftime.
Livonia regained the lead in the third quarter when Walker connected with Delvontre Victorian on a 58-yard TD pass, followed by a Jaime Carrera conversion run that put LHS ahead 15-7 in the third quarter.
Jacob Landry’s 5-yard TD run later in the quarter tied the score.
The Breaux Bridge defense held Livonia to only 46 yards rushing, but Walker passed nine times for 188 yards.