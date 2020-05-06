Seven members of the Livonia High basketball teams were recognized by selection to the All-District 6-4A teams.
The teams were selected by a vote of the district coaches.
For the Lady Wildcats, Deana Richardson was named to the All-6-4A Second Team.
Javia Harris also was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Collette Richards was an honorable mention to the all-district team.
For the Wildcats, Traylon Whaley was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Honorable mention selections were D.J. Leonard, Devontre Victorian and Darvin Martin.