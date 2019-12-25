A Pointe Coupee Parish bullrider took sixth place in the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas on Dec. 6-9.
Taylor Allen, of Glynn, was sixth with a score of 216 points in the 14-15-year-old division of 31 riders.
The competition involved two rounds of bullriding, with the top 10 advancing to the finals round.
In his first-round ride, Allen was seventh with a 70.5 score and in his second-round ride, he finished fifth with a 71.5, advancing to the finals.
In the finals round, he took fifth with a 74.0 score for a 216 total.
Also competing in the Junior World Finals was Trevor Hebert, of Prairieville.
Hebert finished 16th overall with a 77.0 score. He took third in his first-round bullride, scoring 77.0, but did not score in his second-round ride.
Caynyon Jolly, of Liberty Hill, Texas, won the division with an overall score of 235. Bradlee Miller, of Huntsville, Texas, was second at 225.
The Junior World Finals, part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA), was a 10-day event involving 700 competitors from ages 8 to 19 in eight events.