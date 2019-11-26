A Pointe Coupee Parish bullrider will be one of two competitors traveling to Las Vegas next month to take part in the Junior World Finals.
Taylor Allen, 16, of Glynn, and Trevor Hebert, 16, of Prairieville, will be competing from Dec. 5-9 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Both have been rodeo competitors for the past 6 years, but it wasn’t until 4 years ago they became close friends who now consider themselves brothers.
They have been competing against each other every weekend for many years, traveling to many states chasing rodeo victories.
According to the National Finals Rodeo website, they reached the Junior World Finals based on their performances at among the 38 qualifying events held around the nation.