It was all about the Dome.
That first year when the state football championships were held at the Superdome (minus any brand name) in New Orleans, the idea of bringing all four title games to one site on one day was a new concept.
Yes, four title games. OK, I’m old but the biggest class was 4-A in 1981.
I had the opportunity to cover one of those title games, the first one in fact, the Class 2A championship at 10 a.m. between John Curtis and E.D. White Catholic High of Thibodaux.
Everyone covers everything at community newspapers and since I was the city hall reporter at The Daily Comet, I told the sports editor I would follow E.D. White.
So, what does all this mean?
We are waist-deep into the football playoffs, on a mission to crown nine state champions. Five will be crowned in the Dome.
The only problem is no one knows where the other four of those title games will be held.
In 1981, the main question was: Would enough people show up in the massive Dome? If you attended a Friday night football game in Lafourche Parish at that time, you knew the answer.
Louisiana loves its football. And fans will support their teams wherever they play.
Now the Louisiana High School Athletic Association will dish out nine championship trophies – but it won’t be until after this week’s games that eight teams might find out where they are going to play for one of those trophies.
Should all nine games be held in the Superdome? A fair question.
I will reserve my opinion on whether the split into “non-select” and “select divisions” for LHSAA sports is right.
A wide and learned sportswriter I know well has said opinions are like elbows. Just about everybody has one, most people have two and no one cares about yours.
Already, some people are going back to the top of this column to look for my email address to voice their opinion that they disagree with my view of the sports split.
Except I have not voiced my stand.
And no matter what it is, my view won’t change a single other person’s opinion.
But there is one thing I would like to bring up.
When you read accounts of LHSAA meetings about where the four “select” games will be held, or when you get into a debate with that friend who won’t totally swear against Nick Saban because he did bring LSU a national title, think about this.
How long does the story read or how long does the debate go on before someone mentions the word “student-athlete?”
Remember that boy or girl?
They join a team. They go to practice. They watch from the sideline or from a chair in the gym until it is their time to compete.
Some people might find this hard to believe, but it wasn’t for that student-athlete, the LHSAA and high school sports would not exist.
So is all of this – from dividing sports to hitting the road to find a place to play a championship – is it in the best interest of that boy or girl?
And before I get that one email talking about “level playing field,” notice how that expression doesn’t mention that boy or girl?
The LHSAA likes the Superdome because it gives student-athletes a chance to have the “championship experience.”
But that’s only a few teams. What experiences do other student-athletes take from playing their sports?
Maybe we should ask them. After all, it really is their game.