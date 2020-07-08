Josh LaBorde shortened his driving time to school and in the process picked up a title.
Livonia football coach.
“I still get chills,” LaBorde said the day after he was hired as coach and athletic director.
“It’s been a long-time goal. This is a dream job, a destination job.
“I got the call at 8:20 a.m. and the phone has not stopped ringing,” he said.
“This is a coming home for me. I live right across the border in Erwinville,” LaBorde said. “I married a girl from Livonia. I have family here.”
LaBorde met with his players for the first Wednesday and said he plans to go to the STEM Academy as both the football coach and athletic director.
“We’re looking to bridging the gap with the STEM, not only for those who want to play football, but for all athletes in other sports,” LaBorde said.
“All of the candidates were quality candidates. I felt LaBorde checked all the boxes,” said Cleotha Johnigan, Livonia principal.
“He’s been a coordinator on both sides of the ball.”
“His experience, his enthusiasm. He’s not from very far away,” Johnigan said of the Erwinville resident.
LaBorde helped coach teams that won state championships in baseball and football, he added.
“We’re trying to build up our softball program. He has knowledge of that,” Johnigan said of LaBorde, the softball coach at Port Allen.
LaBorde was defensive coordinator at West Feliciana from 2015-20, and before that offensive coordinator at Port Allen from 2006-15.
That background “is essential,” according to LaBorde, in helping his own coordinators and helping players see the big picture.
“I can draw from that experience. I don’t have all the answers but if I can’t answer their question, I know people to ask,” he said.
LaBorde was on the West Feliciana football staff that coached the Saints to the Class 3A title in 2017 and on the baseball staff that won that state title in 2016.
“A championship is special for a town and a school,” he said. “A championship is for everyone.
“Livonia knows what it feels like. There are very loyal fans here.
“We’re going to give them the best product we can,” LaBorde said. “When we are in the classroom and in the community, we want to do our best.
“Our mantra will be ‘band of brothers,’ ‘’ he said.
“This means we are our brother‘s keeper, our brother’s helper. We’re looking out for each other,” LaBorde said. “We’re responsible for each other.
“We’re a family. In a home, you don’t pick your family. We’re bound together and we will go through any obstacles in our way together.”