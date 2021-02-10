High school athletes in two sports have received recognition recently for their efforts.
Matthew Langlois of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee continued getting double honors with his selection to The Advocate’s
All-Metro Lower Classification Team (Classes 3A-1A).
Langlois, who has signed with LSU, was named athlete on the offensive team and at defensive back. He earlier had been named to the Class 1A All-State Team at defensive back.
Fellow Hornet Andrew Bonaventure was named to the offensive line. The senior also was a Class 1A All-State honoree.
MaxiPreps.com also recognized Langlois as its second team all-purpose athlete.
The web site that offers pages to high schools to post about their teams listed 52 players on its first and second team offense and defense.
Meanwhile, two members of the Livonia High volleyball team were named to the Division III District 3’s all-district team as voted on by the coaches.
Bryanna Rodrigues was named to the all-district first team and Tia Ransom was named to the all-district second team.