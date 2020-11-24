Staff report
Girls basketball.
Catholic-PC outscored Central-Jonesville 19-9 in the fourth quarter to win its season opener 57-39 on Nov. 17.
The Hornets led 24-19 at the half and 38-30 going into the final quarter. Catholic-PC out-rebounded Central 60-39 and recorded 22 steals.
Two Hornets had double-doubles: Troyana Pichon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Isabel Guerin had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Notre Dame outscored Catholic-PC 16-6 in the third quarter then held on for a 53-39 win on Nov. 18.
The Hornets led 14-5 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers outscored them 20-11 for a 25-25 tie at the half.
Jenna LaCour led Catholic-Pc with 10 points, while Claire Rivet sank three 3-point shots for 9 points. Isabel Guerin also had 9 points.
The Hornets were scheduled to travel to West Feliciana on Nov. 23 and travel to Ascension Episcopal on Nov. 24.
Plaquemine outscored Livonia 20-5 in the second quarter to break open the game in Livonia’s season opener and win 63-22.
The Green Devils outscored the Wildcats 33-12 in the second half.
Deoni Richardson led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Amari Smith and Arionna Patterson each had 4 points.
Brusly also defeated Livonia 63-28. The Wildcats were scheduled to play in the Sportsplex Tournament at Dunham on Nov. 23-25.
False River had four games postponed or canceled but managed to get in two contests.
The Gators played Family Christian on Nov. 20, falling 54-10. False River also traveled to Westminster on Nov. 23, dropping a 49-6 game.
Games with Opelousas Catholic on Nov. 17 and Woodlawn on Nov. 18 were postponed.
A pair of home-and-away games with St. Joseph-Plaucheville also were postponed.
Boys basketball.
Matt Weaver’s jumper as time expired spoiled Catholic-PC’s furious comeback and gave St. Martin’s a 64-63 win on Nov. 23.
The Hornets trailed until 4:25 left in the third quarter when Mekhi Brue’s 3-pointer tied the game at 55-55.
David Brue, who finished with 38 points for Catholic-PC, put the Hornets ahead 59-55 sinking two free throws and a driving layup.
But Cooper Odom sank a pair of 3-pointers for St. Martin’s to regain the lead 62-60 with :37.3 left.
David Brue then hit a 3-pointer with :15.6 left to go ahead 63-62, but Weaver, who finished with 15 points then hit the game-winner.
The Hornets opened the season with a 71-37 loss to West Feliciana on Nov. 17. They also fell to French Settlement 64-51 on Nov. 19.
False River opened the season with a loss to Cristo Rey of Baton Rouge, 82-7, on Nov. 17.
The Gators were scheduled to play at Westminster on Nov. 23.
Livonia dropped a pair of games in the Sportsplex Tournament at Dunham, scheduled to run on Nov. 23-25.
The Wildcats fell to Dunham 80-50 and Family Christian 52-35. Livonia had opened the season on Nov. 17 with a 22-30 loss to Plaquemine.
Cross country.
The Livonia boys cross country team took 19th place at the LHSAA Class 4A State Cross Country Championships in Natchitoches.
Holden Larimore had the top finish at 73rd in a time of 20:02.7. Other runners and their times were: Braden Fontenot, 116th, 22:05.9; Michael Martin, 126th, 23:13.8; Amauri Oliver, 137th, 24:00.6; and Aaron Ducote, 155th, 27:24.1.
The Wildcats had two girls also competing, Maggie Chatman, who took 69th in 25:10.6, and Madison Spears, 83rd in 26:14.2.