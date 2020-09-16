Patrick Queen began his professional football career with an impressive game and nod to an icon in the Baltimore Raven family.
Queen, a standout at Livonia High and LSU, led the Ravens to a 38-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The first-round draft pick at linebacker had eight tackles – four solo – a quarterback sack, a tackle for a loss and forced a fumble.
“I felt pretty comfortable,” Queen said at the post-game news conference.
“Coming in, Day 1, guys greeted me and treated me like family,” said Queen, whose interview was posted by the Baltimore Ravens on social media.
“The coaches prepared me the best way they could; the trainers, even the head guys came and talked to me. I felt like I was home here,” he said.
Asked if his debut lived up to his expectations, Queen said, “This is what I expected. I wanted to do better than what I did. But I’m grateful for what I got.”
“I prayed about it. I slept on it. I even dreamed about making plays and stuff,” Queen said.
“I actually dreamed about the same play I made a tackle on, so it’s crazy how things work when you pray on it.
“I can’t ask for a better first game.”
What caught the media’s attention was the T-shirt Queen wore at the news conference, a purple shirt with the likeness of Raven star linebacker Ray Lewis made by a friend of his mother.
“It’s all about respect,” Queen said about the shirt. “Growing up, the Raven defense meant physical.
“Ray Lewis set the picture for me. I’m just giving him his respect wearing this shirt, letting him know I respect him and what he did for this organization and I’m just following in his footsteps.”
Lewis, inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, led the Ravens to Super Bowl titles in 2001 and 2012, playing his entire 17-year career in Baltimore.
Asked how the other rookies felt in their debut, Queen said all of them wanted to contribute to the game.
“We’re rookies, but at the same time, we’re all in the same place, we’re all trying to make a statement,” he said.
“So, when our numbers are called, we want to come in and make a play.”
Queen gave a short description of his first quarterback sack in the NFL – “The gap opened, and I saw (Baker) Mayfield just standing there.”
Queen, a member of LSU’s national champion team last season, added there is room for improvement as he prepares for the Houston Texans next week.
“Technique, pad level, hands, not getting stiff-armed like I did on the last drive,” was on his list. “I’ll come in and work to get better and look at film.”
Queen said he had to focus on the game and not the fact that there were no fans in the stadium.
“At the end of the day its football. You have to love the game,” Queen said.
“I wish they were out there. I know they were at home watching and still got some e