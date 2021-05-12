Boys ages 7 to 14 will have the opportunity to get football instruction from a star at Livonia High, LSU and now the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Queen’s Level Up 48 Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Livonia High School, 3118 La. 78, Livonia.
Queen led Livonia to the 2014 Class 3A title.
He signed with LSU and helped the Tigers win the 2020 national championship, being named the Defensive MVP of the title game.
Queen was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Spectators are welcome at the football camp and concessions will be sold.
For more information, contact Kent Knaus at (225) 485-6172 or queenmary20@yahoo.com.