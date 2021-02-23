Livonia will be taking its District 6-4A crown on the road to open the Class 4A basketball playoffs released Monday by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
The Wildcats, seeded No. 25 and 11-11, will travel to No. 8 Lakeshore High, 22-2, in Mandeville.
Game time and date have not been set yet.
After opening the season 1-7, Livonia has won 8 of its last 10 games.
Two other District 6-4A made the 32-team playoff bracket.
No. 16 Cecilia, 13-13, will host No. 17 Eunice, 13-8.
No. 18 Beau Chene, 15-11, will be on the road at B.T. Washington of Shreveport, 13-10.
Opelousas, ranked in the top 5 in the power rankings, had to forfeit 16 games last week for paying two ineligible players. It also had to forfeit 4 district wins.
Livonia picked up two of those forfeits to finish 6-1 in 6-4A.