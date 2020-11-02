Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and False River Academy are bound for the LHSAA state volleyball playoffs, according to the Division V bracket released Monday.
Catholic-PC (14-9) is seeded No. 5 in Division V, while False River (6-8) is seeded No. 19.
The Hornets, District 5 champions who went undefeated at 4-0, will host No. 28 First Baptist Christian (3-10).
False River, who took second in District 5 at 3-1, will be on the road to face No. 14 Ascension Christian (12-10).
Times and dates of their playoff games are to be determined.
The rest of District 5 is in the playoffs: No. 20 Central Private (7-15) will travel to No. 13 Crescent City (12-6).
No. 24 Slaughter Community Charter (4-7) also travels to No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana (9-7).
Livonia (1-10), was 40th in the power rankings and did not advance to the Division III playoffs, but three other District 3 teams are in the playoffs.
District champion Rayne (10-10) will host No. 20 Frederick Douglass (10-10).
No. 15 Church Point (12-7) will host No. 18 West Feliciana (10-10).
No. 25 Crowley (7-12) will be on the road to face No. 8 Iota (11-7).
The first two rounds of the playoffs will be at the home of the higher seeded team.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place Nov. 12-14 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.