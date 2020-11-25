LIVONIA -- The Livonia Wildcats hope the make the most of a long trip for the first round of postseason action.
The No. 24-seeded Wildcats (4-3, 2-2) head on a 200-plus mile trip to Shreveport for Class 4A playoff action Friday against No. 9 seed Huntington (5-1, 1-1).
The Raiders head into action on the heels of a 42-12 win over Franklin Parish. A 40-22 loss to Bastrop was the only blemish on the Huntington schedule.
Laborde considers the playoffs a fresh start.
“Everything in regular season is to seed you for this and that’s what it comes to at this point,” he said. “Now it’s not about what happened eight weeks ago or even two weeks ago – what’s coming up is all that matters.”
The Wildcats will do a walkthrough from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
“That’s one of the privileges of playing during Turkey Week,” he said. ‘We get together, see the boys, get what we need to be done and get to our families and spend the holiday like we should.”
Standouts for the Raiders include senior quarterback J’Rell Joseph, junior running back Demajah Riley, senior wide receiver Kenneth Richmond, junior wide receiver Nickolas Ellis, senior outside linebacker Tyrique Taylor, senior defensive end Quantavous Kemp and senior tackle Kinmarea Allen.