Pointe Coupee Parish swept the top honors and dominated all-district picks for Division V District 5 as voted on by the district’s coaches.
Senior Tori Cameron, of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, was named offensive MVP.
Senior Hailey Reed, of False River Academy, who took second place, was named defensive MVP.
Meagan Meyers, who directed Catholic-PC to the district crown, was named coach of the year.
“This is Tori’s year,” Meyers said, “her second year in a row as offensive player. That’s exciting.
“Tori and Blaire (Bizette) were neck and neck,” for the honor, the coach added.
“Blaire also is on the first team for the second year in a row. And this is Troyana Pichon’s second year,” Meyers said.
“Anna Vosburg is on the first team for the first time; last year she was on the second team.”
In four district games, Cameron recorded 22 aces, 54 kills, 22 aces, 3 blocks, 11 assists, and 19 digs.
“The numbers are lower compared to last year,” Meyers said.
“Last year, we played two rounds in district, this year we did one round.
“But 54 kills in only four games, that is quite impressive,” she said.
Joining Cameron on the all-district First Team are teammates Blaire Bizette, Anna Vosburg and Troyana Pichon Catholic.
First Team selections from False River with Reed are Jordan Dauthier and Jenna Parks.
Anna Dale, of Central Private, rounded out the First Team.
Catholic-PC and False River each had two players named to the Second Team: Nancy Aguirre and Ashlyn Landry for the Hornets, and Hailey Sparks and Kinsley Seneca for the Gators.
Both teams also had three players each named honorable mention.
For Catholic-PC, it was Hannah Dugas, Julia Guerin and Rebecca Fry. For False River, it was Adair Sadden, Analese Reed and Christina Mayer.