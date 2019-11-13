All three Pointe Coupee Parish schools reached the 2019 Louisiana High School Athletic Association volleyball playoffs, but all three fell short of a trip to the championship tournament.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee reached the second playoff round, while False River and Livonia came up short in the first round.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE – The Lady Hornets emerged victorious against St. Mary Academy of New Orleans in the opening round in a 3-0 contest (25-9, 25-16, 25-9).
The quest for a trip to the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner ended in the second round when Louise McGhee toppled CHSPC 3-0.
The Lady Hornets won the opening set 25-19, but lost 25-22 in the second set and 30-28 in the third.
Tournament standouts included Blaire Bizette, Tori Cameron, Jenna Guidry, Anna Vosburg and Troyana Pechon.
The Lady Hornets ended the season 23-17.
FALSE RIVER – The Lady Gators fell 3-0 in opening round fare at Ascension Christian of Gonzales.
The Lady Gators lost on sets of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-14.
Standouts included seniors Sarah Moore and Avery Lasseigne, along with juniors Jordan Dauthier and Jenna Parks.
FRA ended its season 12-15.
LIVONIA – The Lady Wildcats came up short 3-1 in the first-round battle at Booker T. Washington in New Orleans.
Livonia won the opening set 25-16, but BTW prevailed with wins of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-11 in the following sets.
Standouts for LHS included Kiaja LaCour, Stephanie Vallejo, Sara RobinsonCorlette Richard and Nia LaCour.
The Lady Wildcats finished their season 11-17.