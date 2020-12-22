BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Dec. 21)
Opelousas 5-0
Cecilia 6-5
Breaux Bridge 3-2
Beau Chene 4-5
Livonia 1-8
District 5-1A
(Through Dec. 21)
Opelousas Cath.3-0
North Central9-1
Westminster5-3
St. Edmund5-4
Sacred Heart4-5
Catholic-PC3-8
District 6-1A
(Through Dec. 21)
Southern Lab9-1
Central Private2-2
False River0-7
Slaughter Charter0-8
Thrive Academy 0-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Dec. 21)
Beau Chene3-2
Opelousas4-5
Cecilia0-3
Breaux Bridge0-5
Livonia0-8
District 5-1A
(Through Dec. 21)
Catholic-PC8-4
St. Edmund5-3
North Central5-4
Opelousas Cath.3-3
Westminster1-1
Sacred Heart2-5
District 6-1A
(Through Dec. 21)
Central Private 3-7
Thrive Academy 0-1
Slaughter Charter0-5
False River0-6