Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

District 6-4A

(Through Dec. 21)

Opelousas 5-0

Cecilia 6-5

Breaux Bridge 3-2

Beau Chene 4-5

Livonia 1-8

 

 

District 5-1A

(Through Dec. 21)

Opelousas Cath.3-0

North Central9-1

Westminster5-3

St. Edmund5-4

Sacred Heart4-5

Catholic-PC3-8

 

 

District 6-1A

(Through Dec. 21)

Southern Lab9-1

Central Private2-2

False River0-7

Slaughter Charter0-8

Thrive Academy 0-0

 

 

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

District 6-4A

(Through Dec. 21)

Beau Chene3-2

Opelousas4-5

Cecilia0-3

Breaux Bridge0-5

Livonia0-8

 

 

District 5-1A

(Through Dec. 21)

Catholic-PC8-4

St. Edmund5-3

North Central5-4

Opelousas Cath.3-3

Westminster1-1

Sacred Heart2-5

 

 

District 6-1A

(Through Dec. 21)

Central Private 3-7

Thrive Academy 0-1

Slaughter Charter0-5

False River0-6