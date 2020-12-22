Isabella Guerin engineered her own run for Catholic High of Pointe Coupee as the Hornets beat Port Barre 50-36 on Monday.
Port Barre led 10-8 after the first quarter, but Guerin sank four 3-point baskets during a 14-0 run by Catholic-PC to lead 31-16 at the half.
Guerin finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Troyana Pichon had a team-high 20 rebounds and 12 points.
Ashlyn Landry also had 13 rebounds and 9 points.
The Hornets were scheduled to host Slaughter Community Charter on Tuesday.
Catholic-PC trailed East Feliciana 30-28 in the third quarter when the Hornets went on a 15-0 run enroute to a 46-42 win on Dec. 18.
Ashlyn Landry had 13 points and 22 rebounds and Jenna LaCour added 10 points and 6 rebounds.
Catholic-PC had led 23-19 at the half, before East Feliciana took the lead.
False River was scheduled to played Ascension Christian on Monday.
The Gators also were scheduled to host St. Joseph-Plaucheville on Tuesday.
FRA lost to St. John-Plaquemine, 82-14, on Dec. 18 and Avoyelles, 66-12, on Dec. 15.
Livonia was scheduled to play at St. Helena on Tuesday in its last contest of 2020.
Boys basketball.
Catholic-PC topped Port Barre 56-34 on Monday.
The Hornets, 3-8, were scheduled to host Cristo Rey-Baton Rouge on Tuesday, then go on the road to play St. John-Plaquemine on Wednesday.
Catholic-PC lost to Teurlings Catholic, 77-47, on Dec. 15.
David Brue had 17 points and Ben Jumonville had 12 points.
The Hornets’ last two games of the year will be on the road at Central Private on Dec. 28 and Sacred Heart-Ville Platte on Dec. 30.
Catholic-PC’s game with Livonia on Dec. 18 has been moved to Jan. 13.
Livonia, 1-8, was scheduled to play St. Helena on the road on Tuesday. On Monday, the Wildcats lost to Port Allen, 68-44.
Last week, Livonia lost to Istrouma, 63-59, and Opelousas Catholic 69-52.
The Wildcats’ last contests of 2020 will be in the Catholic Tournament in Baton Rouge from Dec. 29-30.
Ascension Christian defeated False River 72-17 on Monday.
The game vs. Ascension Christian, we lost 72-17.
Justin Jones led the Gators with 10 points and Jake Blanchet had 6 points.
The Gators dropped two games in the Westminster Tournament to Delcambre, 70-18, and Highland Baptist, 67-12.
Blanchet led the Gators with 8 points and Jones scored 6 points against Delcambre.
Blanchet and Jacob Baker each scored 6 points against Highland Baptist.
St. Joseph-Plaucheville was scheduled to play at False River on Tuesday.
The last game of 2020 for False River will be on the road at Family Community on Dec. 29.
Boys soccer.
Livonia won a hard-fought match against Port Allen, 3-2, to run its record to 3-0.
Down 1-0 in the first half, the Wildcats’ Viktor Wennerberg scored two goals and Alex Bonds got the winning goal.
Goalie Owen Doucet had 5 saves.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play three matches in the New Year’s Cup in Baton Rouge on Jan. 8.
Girls soccer.
Livonia dropped an 8-0 match to Alexandria on Monday.
With its No. 1 and No. 2 goalies out, sophomore defender Lona Heine, with no experience in the goal, stepped up and got three saves.
The Wildcats saw their three-game win streak end with a 3-2 loss to Beau Chene on Dec. 17.
Livonia led 2-0 on a pair of goals by junior forward Alaina Davis with assists coming from 8th-grade midfielder Jordyn Templeton and junior Julia Gaude.
But the Gators tied it 2-2 and Beau Chene scored the winning goal on a penalty kick.
Senior goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 3 saves. Livonia’s next home game is against Catholic-PC at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.