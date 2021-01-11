Alaina Davis’s three goals and a defense that kept the ball out of the middle of the field helped Livonia take an 8-0 win over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in girls soccer on Jan. 2.
“They possessed the ball very well, making good deliberate passes to maintain possession and keep the ball away from Catholic,” Livonia coach Jeremy Armand said of his offense.
“What helped us on top, both our forwards and center attacking the middle are very fast.”
The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium in New Roads.
Davis got the first goal of the game, followed by Julia Gaude’s goal.
The next four shots Livonia took scored goals to build a 6-0 halftime lead.
Paige Schurba starting the scoring, followed by Davis getting two consecutive goals, then Schurba getting her second goal of the game.
Victoria Friddle and Olivia Medine added goals in the second half, the first in their careers, Armand said.
But Armand pointed out the game was not only offense.
“Our defense played well,” Armand said, citing the work of Jolie Dorgan. “They were able to push up and hold that line close to midfield.
“Whenever they would get past us, (defenders) did a good job of recovering back on the ball and turn the ball out to the sideline and find the wings back toward midfield, which is something I stress, to not play the ball back into the center, a dangerous area.”
Catholic-PC’s Maddison Barker scored on assist by Brooke Fairchild, but officials called offsides, negating the score.
Five Wildcat players were credited with assists: Gaude, Jordyn Templeton, Savanah David, Emily Chenevert and Brielle Jones.
Livonia goalkeepers Olivia Medine and Abigail Medine each recorded a save. Catholic-PC’s Nyah Melancon had 6 saves.
Catholic-PC will travel to Opelousas on Thursday, Jan. 14, then visit U-High on Friday, Jan. 15.
Livonia will be on the road at Abbeville on Sunday, Jan. 10, then host West Feliciana on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The packed schedules come from opponents postponing matches, Armand said.
“That’s COVID,” he said, pointing out the match with Catholic-PC was supposed to have been played a month ago.
Another example is two attempts to reschedule a match with Plaquemine have failed due to quarantine issues with the Green Devils, he said.
Postponements mean January will be a challenging month, Armand said.
“We will be playing two to three games a week, which is kind of rough. My biggest concern is soreness.
“They will be excited to come out and play but be a matter of healthy bodies,” he said.
Boys soccer.
Livonia and Catholic-PC will be getting together for a rematch on Thursday, Jan. 7, at NRG Stadium.
On Dec. 11, Livonia took a 6-0 win.
The Wildcats, 3-0, are scheduled to play three matches in the New Year’s Cup in Baton Rouge on Friday, Jan. 8.
The Hornets, 0-5-1, will be on the road for their next two matches: at Ascension Christian, on Saturday, Jan. 9, and at Episcopal, Wednesday, Jan. 13.