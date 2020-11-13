Something will give in the District 6-4A deadlock, and it will come to grips Friday when Livonia visits Cecilia battle for at least a share of the league championship.
Both teams head into the game undefeated in district and both enter the fray with the same overall record.
Livonia (4-1) heads to St. Martin Parish on the heels of a 18-7 win in non-district action against Central Private in a game that was put on the schedule only five days earlier.
The Wildcat defense will face the task of stopping a Cecilia offense that has averaged 46 points per game.
The lone defeat for Cecilia came in Week 2 when Jennings pulled past the Bulldogs 59-49.
Cecilia has tallied more than 54 points in three other outings this season, including a 63-10 victory over Beau Chene. The Bulldogs defeated Breaux Bridge 28-12 in Week 4 action and breezed past Opelousas 31-7 on Oct. 23.
The trip deep into Cajun country sends the Wildcats to one of the rowdier atmospheres among south Louisiana high school football programs.
What matters most is the players on the other side of the line, head coach Josh Laborde said.
“It’s going to be a hostile environment and we’re going to need great week of practice,” he said. “We need to do the little things right and get us better.
“We can’t worry about the officials or the other players,” Laborde said. “We’ve got to worry about getting us better.”
The win will depend largely on how the much improve Wildcat defense reacts to Cecilia’s full throttle offensive attack.
Execution will make all the difference, Laborde said.
“We just have to play assignment football, do what our game plan asks us to do and not do anything extra,” he said. Comes down to execution, and if we do what we’re supposed to do and be where we’re supposed to be.”
The Bulldogs have already topped the number of wins for the last two seasons. The finished 4-7 last year and 4-8 in 2018.
Those two lackluster seasons followed records of 8-5 in 2017, 6-5 in 2016 and 10-2 in 2015.
Potential starters for the Bulldogs include junior quarterback Alex Soileau, senior running backs Sental Noel and Germyck Shelvin, senior wide receivers Bayla Patin and Bryce Nelms, senior defensive end Kade Laborde, junior tackle Ashton Picket, and senior tackle Haggan Guidry.