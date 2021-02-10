Archbishop Hannan used a pressure defense to hand Livonia an 8-0 loss in the opening round of the Division III girls soccer playoffs on Feb. 4.
The No. 11 Hawks, 12-7-1, keep the ball on the Livonia side of the field for most of the contest, allowing it to get 23 shots on goal.
Goalkeepers Olivia Medine and Abigail Medine had 17 and 2 saves, respectively.
Livonia, seeded No. 22, ended the season at 11-8, marking its first trip to the state playoffs in program history.
Coach Jeremy Armand pointed out how much the Wildcats accomplished despite appearing to be a young, inexperienced team.
“After last season, we lost 15 of our 21 players due to graduation,” Armand said. “This season, we only had three returning starters, none of which played the same position last year.
“Of our 19 players this season, six have never played soccer before; two of those six are starters.
“One of those six was second on the team in goals scored this season with 11 goals in 17 games,” Armand said.
“Our leading goal scorer (Paige Schurba) is only in her second year of playing soccer, ever,” Armand said.
“She scored zero goals in 19 games last year. This year, she scored 15 goals in 18 games.”
Junior Julia Gaude also led the team with 9 assists and 36 shots on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 55 saves.
“Unlike the other five teams in our district, we have zero club – ‘travel ball’ – soccer players, and are often teaching soccer from the ground up,” he said.
“Our varsity team consists of more eighth-graders – four – than seniors – two -- and three of those eighth-graders are starters.
“With a final record of 11-7, we have reached double digit wins, a positive record, and the playoffs for the first time in program history,” Armand said.
All six teams of Division III District 5 qualified for the 24-team playoff bracket, four of them seeded in the top eight, which earned them byes in the first round.
Brusly, seeded No. 23, was eliminated in the first round by No. 10 North DeSoto, 3-1.
The second-round results were:
• No. 2 University High shut out No. 18 Lutcher, 8-0.
• No. 3 St. Michael beat No. 14 Lusher, 6-1.
• No. 4 Parkview Baptist shut out No. 13 South Beauregard, 4-0.
• No. 8 West Feliciana beat No. 9 Sterlington, 3-1.
All four teams advance to a different quarterfinal and would not meet each other until the semifinals.