Dylan Ainsworth is taking a new approach to baseball.
The Ventress resident wants his 13- to 15-year-old Pointe Coupee Recreation District team – the Red Knights – to be competitive.
As the same time, Ainsworth is looking ahead to helping parish high school baseball teams welcome players prepared for that skill level.
“Our plan is to build something with recreation league kids that players will want to join, grow with us and be prepared to go to Livonia, False River, Catholic-PC, whatever school they choose,” Ainsworth said.
“We’re a rec team, not a travel team,” he said of the Red Knights.
“We’re trying to build something that’s not here.”
Ainsworth spent a couple of years helping Coach William Breland at False River Academy.
This helped shape his idea of preparing players for the high school level before they get there.
“For years, PC Rec baseball has wanted to grow in class and branch out and play more teams,” Ainsworth said. “In June, they gave me the opportunity to build something.
“At the rec park, PC Recreation did a great job,” he said. “Nobody had been on the fields in a while, they were updated to 2020 standards.”
At the first practice, Ainsworth set the tone for what he wanted to build – a team.
“I took these 14 guys. I had them huddle up and I told them, ‘You play as a team,’ ” he recalled. “We don’t know each other. We will get to know each other.”
Since the next step is high school baseball, Ainsworth said he treats his players like they are high school players now.
Being on time, being ready to practice and being ready to follow instructions are what is expected.
“There’s no talking to parents. I talk directly to players,” Ainsworth said. “I talk to the parents if they have any questions.”
They became a team quickly.
“We had one week of practice and they were texting each other, picking each other up for practice, making sure other guys didn’t go without (equipment).”
One day as the Red Knights arrived for practice, a T-ball team was on a field. When their practice ended, the Red Knights walked over and talked to the younger players about practicing and being committed.
“You should have seen the look on the younger kids’ faces,” Ainsworth said.
“The kids are looking forward to playing. We’re hoping the Red Knights will get something started.”
Ainsworth also reached out to provide his players with insights about the game.
At one Saturday practice, he brought in a friend, Spencer Lightfoot, who was part of the LSU baseball program, to offer his help.