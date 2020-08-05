The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) might push back the start of prep football to Oct. 8, according to social media reports.
Sports bloggers citing unnamed sources said Wednesday the LHSAA was looking at Oct. 8.
At The Banner’s press deadline, the LHSAA had made no public statement.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine sent out a memo to member schools Wednesday with a calendar for fall sports. No date was listed for football.
The season starts for swimming and cross country was Aug. 31. The start date for volleyball was Sept. 8.