A total of 132 competitors tested their swimming, biking and running skills in the 2019 River Roux Triathlon on Nov. 2. The River Roux featured a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride over the Audubon Bridge into St. Francisville, and a 13.1-mile run in New Roads.
Raymond Gaude, of Ventress, won his age group in the Rajun Roux despite having two flat tires.
“I had one spare tire to replace one, which took a few minutes flat but not two tires on me,” he said.
“Fortunately, the race officials surveying the course saw me walking my bike. and offered assistance.
“Flats are a road hazard that happens, but you can’t dwell over that you just keep moving forward,” he said. “The first rule in any triathlon is to finish the race.”