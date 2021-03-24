Down 3-2, False River rallied for 3 runs in the third and 5 in the fourth to down Montgomery 12-7 at the St. Mary’s Tournament in Natchitoches.
In the third inning, Ashton Andre singled, stole second and third and scored on Ryland Ewing’s single. Ewing then stole second and third and scored on Colby Jarreau’s single.
Jarreau put False River up 5-3 when he stole home.
In the fifth, Kade Doucet’s single brought in Andre, who had doubled. Jarreau’s single then drove in Doucet. Savoie got an RBI-single then both Jarreau and Savoie stole home.
Seven Gators stole a total of 20 bases, led by Savoie with 6 and Jarreau with 5. Andre also stole 3, while Nathan Davis and Ewing each stole 2.
Ewing led False River, going 2-3 with a triple with 2 RBIs and Jarreau was 2-4 with 2 RBIs. Doucet was 2-4 with an RBI; Davis, 1-3 with an RBI; and Savoie 1-2 with an RBI.
Andre also was 2 for 4 with a double.
Davis got the win in 5 2/3 innings, allowing 7 runs on 12 hits, striking out 8. Doucet went 1 1/3 innings, striking out 2.
Florien 10, False River 0. Florien’s Tate Rutherford gave up only a fourth inning triple to False River in the St. Mary’s Tournament game.
Florien scored 3 runs in the third and 4 in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.
Ryland Ewing got the triple for the Gators in the fourth inning.
Dylan Savoie went 3 2/3 innings, allowing 7 runs on 8 hits and striking out 6. Kade Doucet went 1.1 innings, giving up 3 runs on 2 hits, getting a strikeout.
Jett Jarreau also pitched, allowing 1 run on 2 hits.
CATHOLIC-PC
Catholic-PC 10, Vermilion Catholic 4. The Hornets scored 5 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for an 8-2 lead enroute to the win at the West Feliciana Tournament.
Catholic-PC took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Connor LaCour’s RBI-single and scoring two runs on an error.
In the five-run fourth inning, three singles loaded the bases.
Jake LeBlanc doubled to drive in two and Hayden Elliott’s bunt brought in a run. Aiden Vosburg then drove in two runs with a single.
Drew McKneely improved his record to 5-0, getting the win in seven innings, allowing four runs, five hits and striking out two.
At the plate, Vosburg and LeBlanc were each 1-3 with 2 RBIs. LaCour went 2-4 with an RBI and Elliott was 1-2 with an RBI and 3 runs.
Chayse Buriege was 1-2 with an RBI and Mason Miller was 2-3.
Catholic-PC 14, Slaughter Charter 1. The Hornets scored in all four of its at-bats to top Class 1A Slaughter Community Charter at the West Feliciana Tournament.
Connor Achee got the win in 3 innings, giving up 1 hit and striking out 6. Carson Hurdle pitched the last two innings, giving up 1 run, 1 hit and striking out 3.
Six Hornets drove in runs, led by Aiden Vosburg, 2-2 with 2 RBIs; Hurdle, Carter St. Romain and Leighton Elliott, each 1-1 with an RBI; Chayse Buriege and Logan Landry, each 1-2 with an RBI.
Hayden Elliott was 3-3 with three doubles.
Catholic-PC 21, Scotlandville 6. Tied 3-3, Catholic-PC scored 4 runs in the top of the third for a 7-3 lead, then scored 9 runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away at the West Feliciana Tournament.
Wyatt Buriege was the winning pitcher, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs over 5 innings, striking out 7.
Carson Hurdle came on to pitch 2/3 of an inning, giving up a run and getting a strikeout. Andrew Jewel pitched the last 1/3 inning, recording a strikeout.
At the plate, Aiden Vosburg was 3-5 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs.
Chayse Buriege was 2-5 and 3 RBIs, while Adam Cifreo was 1-1 and 3 RBIs.
Hayden Elliott went 3-5 with a triple and 2 RBIs; Mason Miller, 3-5 and 2 RBIs; and Leighton Elliott, 1-4 and 2 RBIs.
Jewell also was 2-4 with 3 runs scored and Connor LaCour scored 4 runs.
The Hornets had their way on the basepaths, stealing 25 bases.
Jake LeBlanc led the way with five. Jewell and Mason Miller stole 4 each, while Achee and Buriege had 3 each.
LIVONIA
Holden 12, Livonia 1.
Holden scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, keyed by four doubles, at the West Feliciana Tournament.
Livonia briefly led 1-0 in the top half of the inning when Garret Whittington singled to drive in a run.
Braden Fontenot took the loss, going 2 innings, allowing 8 runs on 7 hits and striking out 2.
Hunter Shipley went two innings, giving up 4 runs on five hits.
Whittington was 1-3 with an RBI and Jared Kline was 1-1 for the Wildcats.
Slaughter Charter 11, Livonia 0.
Trace Schexnayder allowed only 2 hits and Slaughter Community Charter scored in four of its six at-bats at the West Feliciana Tournament.
At the plate for Livonia, Braden Fontenot was 1-1 and Garrett Whittington was 1-3.
Brandon Ballard took the loss in 4 1/3 innings, allowing 7 runs on 3 hits, striking out 6.
Elijah Dorgan pitched 1 inning, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs.