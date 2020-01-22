For one day, a Pennsylvania high school decided when it comes to its basketball games or wrestling matches, you can stay home.
Upper Darby High School, in Drexel Hill, Pa., decided it didn’t want the public.
Principal Kelley Simone posted on its webpage on Jan. 4:
“Upper Darby High School Wrestling, Boys and Girls Basketball Games are no longer open to the general public. … Non-UDSD-students or adults will not be permitted to attend sporting events.”
That’s about as blunt was you can make it.
A few people could still attend sporting events. Upper Darby students with IDs. Parents and family members of athletes could attend, if their names were submitted in advance and approved.
Students from visiting teams needed a school photo ID. That team had to “have an administrator at the gate to approve the entry of each person,” the policy said.
Visiting teams also would have had to submit a list of parents and family members of athletes.
But the Upper Darby School District reversed its policy on Jan. 5, saying it plans to add a designated visitor section where non-students, alumni and fans of opposing teams must sit.
Of course, the first question is what caused this? (We will get to what this means in a minute.)
Apparently, there was a “previously undisclosed altercation at a basketball game on Dec. 17 involving spectators.”
Simone said the incident led to fights breaking out off campus and neighboring police departments were called to respond.
I’ll sit with the group who does not believe a ban on the public came from one fight, although no other incidents were cited or reported by the local media.
Upper Darby High is 7½ miles west of Philadelphia. With an enrollment of 3,700, it has a graduation rate of 92 percent. Its alumni include “Saturday Night Live” star Tina Fey, musicians Jim Croce and Todd Rundgren and NBA coach Jack Ramsay.
So did conditions require the Upper Darby School District to make “an attempt to better manage the behavior of spectators and visitors.”
This writer was in the press box in a nearby parish at a football game once, and in the third quarter started memorizing how to get out of the press box, through the stands and to his car. Emotions ran high; it was a district game by the way.
This writer also stood under the backboard at a playoff basketball game and could barely raise his camera to shoot due to the sardine-pack of students around him.
Referees, umpires etc. and school administrators worry equally about what happens at games and the potential for what could happen.
A family secret: This writer is a swim referee, certified by U.S. Swimming Inc., having worked that organization’s meets and high school meets – 19 years now.
Football and basketball officials get to move on the court and field. The “walking judge” at a high school state swim championship watching four lanes can have 6 inches of space between fans leaning over the boundary rope and the pool.
Been there, done that. Got two white shirts with ink marks on the shoulders from running into spectators’ pens. “Accidents.”
When your job as an official is to run a sporting event, you want your attention on the athletes, not worrying what could happen among fans behind you.
But officials do that. We call it “taking the temperature” of the crowd on the pool deck.
Not saying any Louisiana school needs to consider doing an “Upper Darby,” but everyone needs to keep a few notes handy.
These are children. Let them play.
It’s only a game. Match. Meet. Contest.
Tomorrow us officials go back to our regular jobs. Us reporters prepare to cover the next event. Life goes on.
We like to see everyone at the next game, without looking for the nearest exit.