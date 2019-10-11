The “second season” starts tonight for both Pointe Coupee Parish high school football teams.
District action kicks off when Livonia celebrates homecoming against Beau Chene in District 5-4A competition. Catholic High School-Pointe Coupee heads to Evangeline Parish to begin its District 5-1A slate against Sacred Heart-Ville Platte.
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
BRING A PONCHO
The same time players from both teams strive to bring their best game to the field, fans in attendance may want to pack rain gear.
A 60 percent chance of rain is expected at 5 p.m., but probabilities will decrease to 40 percent at game time and 30 percent by 9 p.m. Game time temperatures will be in the lower 70s around kickoff, but will drop into the low-to-mid 60s by 10 p.m.
LIVONIA vs. BEAU CHENE
Homecoming pageantry will add spark to the evening, while a victory for the Wildcats would continue the team’s stride which began one week after a dismal showing in the season opener.
The Wildcats have gone undefeated in the four games following the 38-6 loss in the season opener at Plaquemine.
Beau Chene, a squad from Arnaudville, has gone through coaching and personnel changes since last season.
Sal Diesi III took over a program that finished 0-10 under Josh Guidry. It’s been a slow climb for the Gators, who lost 36-28 to Avoyelles in the season opener and 28-7 against Port Barre the following week.
The Gators won their first game in two years when they routed Pine Prairie 41-0 in Week 3 action. BCHS has played increasingly competitive this season, despite a 35-25 loss at Abbeville in Week 4 and a 6-0 setback at Northside in Lafayette.
The Gator roster includes junior quarterback Jordan Alexander (6’5, 209), senior wide Adrian Eaglin (5’8, 155) and junior running back Maxie Zachary (5-6, 145).
CHSPC vs. SACRED HEART
The Hornets (3-2) travel to Ville Platte on the heels of a 31-14 loss last week at Episcopal, while the Trojans hope to stretch their win streak to four games after they began the season 0-2.
Sacred Heart nipped Mamou 14-12 last Friday, one week after the Trojans outscored Rosepine 14-7. SHVP won its first game of the season in a 20-0 shutout over Basile. The Trojans 34-14 in Week 1 action against crosstown rival Ville Platte and fell 35-14 the following week at Oberlin.
Potential standouts for Sacred Heart include junior quarterback Wesley Launey (5-8, 170), along with junior wide receiver Dylan Vidrine.