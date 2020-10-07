PORT ALLEN – The 2020 season opener against Port Allen brought Livonia its share of bumps, but the Wildcats ended in the right direction once the dust settled.
Livonia pulled its way out of a first-half deficit and a flurry of penalties to leave Guy Otwell Stadium with a 28-22 win over the Pelicans on Oct. 2.
The Wildcats erased a 22-20 deficit with just 10 minutes left in the game when DeMichael Coleman scored on a 10-yard pass from senior quarterback Avery Walker.
Treylin Whaley caught a two-point conversion pass from Walker, which helped seal the victory.
“We gave up big plays from not doing our jobs, but the key to us was establishing a running game,” first-year head coach Josh LaBorde said.
“We have a great group of running backs and we have a great running back coach in Jestin Kelly, and he’s given me a stable of six guys.
“DeMichael Coleman had his night tonight, and next week there’s no telling who it could be,” LaBorde said.
Walker completed 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown and carried 13 times for 46 yards and one TD to propel the Wildcats. Whaley finished with five catches for 76 yards.
Livonia milked the clock for the remainder of the quarter, but the Wildcats could not let their guard down against a Pelican squad led by senior Jakoby Howard, who passed for two TDs and ran for another.
Defense took center stage in the opening minutes of the game. The Pelicans moved the ball downfield, but Whaley intercepted Howard’s 5-yard pass in the end zone.
Port Allen countered the interception when the Pels tackled Walker in the end zone for a safety that put the home team ahead 2-0.
Howard followed with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Port Allen an 8-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded with Torence Gremillion’s 45-yard kickoff return to the end zone. Gremillion chalked up 137 yards on three kickoff returns.
Livonia took the lead in the second quarter on a DeMichael Coleman 2-yard scamper, followed by Walker’s conversion pass to Whaley for a 14-8 lead.
Coleman finished the night with 13 rushes for 60 yards, along with two catches for 19 yards and one TD.
Port Allen regained the lead on a 10-yard scoring pass from Howard to Tawasky Johnson on the next possession, which put the Pelicans ahead 15-14 at halftime.
A similar scenario unfolded in the second half, but this time Walker took to the ground for a 20-yard sprint that gave Livonia a 20-14 lead.
Howard took to the air with a 36-yard touchdown lob that put the Pelicans ahead 21-20 after the point-after kick.
The win brought LaBorde a sigh of relief after his first game as head coach, but he said he expects fewer mistakes from the Wildcats.
Livonia lost 125 yards off 10 penalties.
“We had opportunities to pull away, but the penalties killed us, and we hope other things can be corrected as we move on,” he said. “We have to play clean football and show more discipline because some of those things were avoidable.”