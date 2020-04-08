Morgan LeBlanc and Maecie Vine have a few words for their younger teammates: Be vocal. Work hard. Your chance to play will come.
LeBlanc and Vince are the only seniors on the Lady Hornet squad this year that stands 9-3.
“I tell them it’s OK to talk it up,” LeBlanc said “The younger players are quiet. They may be scared to say the wrong thing.”
“Now I talk a lot,” from her shortstop’s position, she said, telling teammates how many outs they are, where to go with the ball, to watch runners.
“I tell them I didn’t play as a freshman,” said Vince, the first baseman said. “I played as a sophomore but was hurt last season and didn’t start.
“I tell them don’t give up. You have to work for it. We have some good underclassmen this year.”
“I’m working to be the best player she can be and help my younger teammates,” Vince said, and that includes hitting.
“Normally, before, when I hit, it went to the mid-field, line drives,” said LeBlanc, who is hitting .324 with five multi-hit games
Power has arrived as a senior for LeBlanc said.
“Now I can push the ball over the fielders’ heads,” she said, having connected for two triples.
LeBlanc said she prefers going after the first pitch.
“I feel it is the best pitch I will see, the best strike you will see,” she said. “You don’t let the good ones go by.
“I look for the middle-in (pitch) but if it is middle-out, I will swing at it and go to the opposite field.”
“Coach (Lauren Doucet) has helped me with that. I’m mainly a singles hitter, trying to score runs,” said Vince, who is hitting .400 with 8 RBIs and 6 multi-hit games.
Vince showed some power against Buckeye. Trailing 3-1, she rapped a 3-run home run to take a 4-3 lead enroute to a 5-4 win.
“That was the first home run of my life. That was the fastest I’ve ever run the bases. I’m known for being slow,” Vince said, although she has two stolen base this season.
Vince said she felt she had an offensive and defensive game on March 7, when Catholic-PC beat Holden, the defending state B champion, 7-5.
“I was diving for balls and getting them,” she said, not committing an error in 11 fielding chances.
At the plate, she was 2-4 with 2 RBIs and a triple.
“II was putting the ball into the holes,” she said.
Despite the halt to the season, both players are staying active.
Vince uses the batting cage at her boyfriend’s house and LeBlanc works out with her younger sister, a sophomore with the Lady Hornets.
The LeBlancs live near the community park, so they persuade their dad to take them there to field balls.
“I never saw it coming,” LeBlanc said about the sudden halt to the season with a 9-3 record.
“I would have believed a hurricane, not a pandemic,” she said.
“The season has been fun. I hate to see it go,” Vince said.