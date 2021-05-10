Seventh-inning hitting and pitching helped Catholic High of Pointe Coupee win its Division IV quarterfinal playoff series 2 games to 1 against St. Mary in Natchitoches on May 6-7.
The Hornets scored 3 runs in the seventh to win the Thursday opener 6-4. No. 4 St. Mary won the second game 5-3 on Friday, but Catholic-PC scored 2 runs in the seventh win the deciding game 4-2.
Hornet pitchers Chayse Buriege and Aiden Vosburg retired the Tiger batters in order to seal the two wins.
No. 5 Catholic-PC, 27-8, is scheduled to play No. 1 Ouachita Christian, 25-10, in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur. St. Mary ends the season 29-8.
Catholic-PC 4, St. Mary 2
Tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Jake LeBlanc was hit by a pitch with one out. Conner Achee tripled on the first pitch he saw to score LeBlanc.
Conner LaCour followed with a line drive to center field to score Achee.
Chayse Buriege, who came in for starter Jacob Pinsonat in the fourth inning, retired St Mary on a groundout and two strikeouts.
Buriege got the win in 3 1/3 innings, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 5. Pinonsat went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three.
Catholic-PC jumped out to a 2-0 in the top of the first when Aiden Vosburg doubled and took third on a groundout.
Chayse Buriege walked before Logan Landry singled to bring in Vosburg. Buriege then scored on Mason Miller’s sacrifice fly.
St. Mary picked up single runs in the third and fourth to tie the game 2-2.
At the plate, Achee and Landry each went 1-3 with an RBI. LaCour was 1-2 with an RBI and Mason Miller had an RBI sacrifice.
St. Mary 5, Catholic-PC 3
Catholic-PC led 2-1 but St. Mary scored 3 runs in the top of the sixth to take the second game in the playoff series.
Aiden Vosburg took the loss, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs over 6 innings, striking out 7.
Chayse Buriege pitched the final inning, allowing a run on 2 hits and striking out 2.
St. Mary’s Payne Williams gave up the only hit of the game for the Hornets to Hayden Elliott in 5 1/3 innings but also allowed 3 runs. Ethan Busby threw 1 2/3 innings.
St. Mary took a 1-0 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly.
Catholic-PC scored twice in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. Jake LeBlanc and Conner LaCour walked, moving into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Vosburg’s ground ball was misplayed by the second baseman for an error and both runners scored.
The three-run sixth inning for St. Mary came on an RBI-single, a run-scoring error and an RBI-groundout.
The Hornets picked up a run in the sixth. Elliott reached on an error, Logan Landry walked and Mason Miller was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Reliever Busby then hit Andrew Jewell to force in a run for a 4-3 game.
But in the sixth, St. Mary’s Nathan Slaughter doubled, and Ben Bienvenu walked. Drake Griffin singled to drive in Slaughter but Bienvenu was thrown out at the plate.
Catholic-PC 6, St. Mary 4
St. Mary led 4-3 after three innings, but Catholic-PC scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh to win the playoff opener.
Catholic-PC’s seventh inning rally began when Conner LaCour walked. Courtesy runner Leighton Elliot stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Aiden Vosburg’s groundout.
Chayse Buriege’s single scored courtesy runner Carter St. Romain and Logan Landry’s double scored Buriege for a 6-4 game.
Vosburg came in to pitch, striking out the three batters he faced to close the game.
The Hornets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first as Vosburg reached on an error and Hayden Elliott walked.
Vosburg scored on Buriege’s groundout and Elliott scored on a passed ball.
St. Mary tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Catholic took the lead again in the third when Buriege walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.
But St. Mary’s Patrick Vienne hit a two-run homer in the third for a 4-3 lead.
Starter Drew McKneely went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits, striking out 7.
Buriege got the win in one-third of an inning. Vosburg threw the final inning striking out the three batters he faced for the save.
Reliever Nathan Slaughter took the loss for St. Mary in two-thirds of an inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run. Starter Vienne went 6 1/3 innings, allowing 1 hit and 5 runs while striking out 11.
At the plate, Buriege was 1-3 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Logan Landry was 1-4 with an RBI, while Vosburg added an RBI and 2 stolen bases.