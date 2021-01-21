Livonia’s boys soccer team posted three straight shutouts to win the Alexandria Cup on Jan. 16 at the Pineville Soccer Complex.
“This tournament win improves the confidence of my players moving toward the final stretch of the season,” coach Aiman Bayoumi said as the Wildcats improved their record to 6-3.
“We did not play well in the last tournament, so the results of this weekend were very satisfying for our team.
“Our defense played well, and our offense took advantage of their opportunities,” Bayoumi said.
“We've never had a problem creating chances to score but always seemed to fall short on finishing those chances prior to the Alexandria Cup.”
Livonia got a pair of 2-0 wins over Menard and Buckeye, respectively, then shutout Ouachita 4-0.
“We accumulated the maximum points (12), three points for a win and an extra point for a shutout,” Bayoumi said.
Center midfielder Viktor Wennerberg had a total of three goals in the three games, while center attacking midfielder Leo Aleo
had two goals.
Alex Bonds, Ricardo Ramirez and Cayden David each contributed one goal.
Bayoumi praised his defense for the three shutouts, including goalkeeper Holden Larimore, who totaled 11 saves.
He also cited the work of right defensive back Michael Martin, center defensive back Aaron Ducote and left defensive back Jack Duncan.The Wildcats return to action on Feb. 1 at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.West Feliciana is scheduled to travel to New Roads to face Catholic-PC on Thursday, Jan. 21. Dunham is also set to visit for a match on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Hornets lost three opportunities to play when matches were canceled or postponed with Ascension Christian, Jan. 9;
Episcopal, Jan. 13; and Ascension Christian, Jan. 16.
Girls soccer
Livonia dropped its second Division III District 5 match in a row with an 8-0 loss to Parkview Baptist on Tuesday, Jan. 19. U-High shutout Livonia 8-0 on Jan. 15.
Livonia rebounded on Sunday, Jan. 17, and defeated Plaquemine 3-1.
Paige Schurba scored the first goal in the sixth minute on an assist from Jolie Dorgan. Dorgan then scored on an assist from ulia Gaude.
Maggie Chatman scored her first career goal on a corner kick.
Coach Jeremy Armand cited Savanah David for creating several scoring opportunities for her teammates and had five of her team’s 12 shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 4 saves.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Plaquemine on Thursday, Jan. 21, then travel to St. Michael’s for a district match on Saturday, Jan. 23.Woodlawn will visit Livonia for a non-district match on Monday, Jan. 25.
Catholic-PC gets a second shot at Opelousas Catholic when the Hornets host the Vikings on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Opelousas Catholic stopped Catholic-PC, 5-0, on Jan. 18. After the rematch, Catholic-PC is scheduled to host Dunham on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Hornets will travel to Brusly on Tuesday, Jan. 26, then host Central on Thursday, Jan. 28.