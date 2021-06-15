A total of five baseball and softball players from Pointe Coupee Parish made the 2021 Class 1A All-State teams as selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee senior Blaire Bizette was voted the Class 1A Outstanding Player along with being named an all-state pitcher.
She is joined on the Class 1A All-State Team by two teammates, Taylor Bonaventure and Hannah Dugas, both named utility players.
On the baseball side, Catholic-PC senior Aiden Vosburg made the All-State Team as a utility player, and teammate Drew McKneely was an honorable mention pick.
Bizette, a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, was 16-4 overall as a pitcher, leading the Hornets to the Division IV championship game.
She had a no-hitter against Calvary Baptist for 7 2/3 innings, before Calvary Baptist got its only two hits to win 1-0.
In District 5-1A competition, Bizette was 3-0, helping the Hornets win the district title and was selected as the 5-1A Most Valuable Player.
In 119 innings, she had a 1.29 ERA with 142 strikeouts and only 34 walks.
Offensively, Bizette hit .500 for the season with 35 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Her 22 extras-base hits included 10 home runs.
She also had 16 stolen bases.
Bonaventure, a senior, hit .484 with 45 RBIs and 29 runs scored. Her extra-base hits included four home runs and 13 doubles.
At first base, she recorded a .982 fielding percentage.
Dugas, a sophomore, hit .467 with 29 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Her 16 extra-base hits included five home runs
In right field, she recorded a .933 fielding percentage.
Vosburg played shortstop and pitched for the Hornets, who reached the Division IV state semifinals.
Vosburg, who signed to play baseball for LSU-Eunice, was named the District 5-1A Co-Most Valuable Player and won his team’s MVP award.
He hit .410 with 23 extra-base hits, collecting 30 RBIs and scoring 35 runs. He led the Hornets in 14 categories and was second in 10 more.
On the mound, his 105 strikeouts in only 74 innings set a school record and he compiled a 1.51 ERA.
McKneely, a junior pitcher, was undefeated with a 9-0 record and 1.96 ERA. He also had 41 strikeouts.
In two playoff starts, he was 2-0 and received his team’s Most Outstanding Pitcher Award.