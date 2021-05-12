Two to play in all-star games
Two Pointe Coupee Parish athletes will be participating in the all-star softball and baseball games this month.
Blaire Bizette, of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, will be part of the East Team for the 2021 all-star softball games sponsored by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association.
Aiden Vosburg, also of Catholic-PC, will be on the East Team for the all-star baseball games sponsored by the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association.
The softball games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Ward 10 Recreation Complex in Ball in Rapides Parish.
The baseball games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Louisiana College in Pineville.
Livonia receiver gets offer
Livonia junior Treylin Whaley has received his first college football offer., he announced on social media.
“After a great talk with @coachBBlackmon, I am beyond blessed to receive my first offer from the University of New Mexico,” Whaley posted on Twitter.
Whaley was name to the All-District 6-4A First Team as a wide receiver.
In basketball, he also was named to the All-District 6-4A First Team for defense.